Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2

August 15, 2020 1:54 pm
 
Kansas City Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 25 2 5 2 Totals 25 4 8 4
Merrifield cf 3 0 0 0 Kepler rf 3 0 0 0
Soler dh 3 0 0 0 Polanco ss 3 1 2 0
Perez c 3 0 1 0 Cruz dh 3 2 2 2
Dozier rf 3 0 1 0 Rosario lf 3 0 1 1
McBroom 1b 3 1 1 0 Gonzalez 3b-1b 3 0 0 0
Franco 3b 3 1 2 2 Sanó 1b 2 1 1 0
Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 Adrianza 3b 0 0 0 0
Mondesi ss 2 0 0 0 Arraez 2b 3 0 2 0
Lopez 2b 2 0 0 0 Buxton cf 2 0 0 1
Avila c 3 0 0 0
Kansas City 000 020 0 2
Minnesota 002 110 x 4

E_Merrifield (3). DP_Kansas City 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Kansas City 2, Minnesota 5. 2B_McBroom (3), Cruz (4), Rosario (3). HR_Franco (5), Cruz (6). SF_Buxton (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Kennedy 2 1 0 0 1 3
Speier L,0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Zuber 2-3 3 2 2 0 2
Holland 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 1
Minnesota
Odorizzi 4 3 2 2 0 6
Duffey W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Romo H,5 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rogers S,5-6 1 2 0 0 0 1

Odorizzi pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, John Bacon; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:30.

