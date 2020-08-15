Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|25
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|25
|4
|8
|4
|
|Merrifield cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soler dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Dozier rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|McBroom 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gonzalez 3b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Sanó 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adrianza 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arraez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Buxton cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Avila c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kansas City
|000
|020
|0
|—
|2
|Minnesota
|002
|110
|x
|—
|4
E_Merrifield (3). DP_Kansas City 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Kansas City 2, Minnesota 5. 2B_McBroom (3), Cruz (4), Rosario (3). HR_Franco (5), Cruz (6). SF_Buxton (2).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kennedy
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Speier L,0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Zuber
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Holland
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Barlow
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Odorizzi
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Duffey W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romo H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rogers S,5-6
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Odorizzi pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, John Bacon; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:30.
