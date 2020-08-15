Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2

Kansas City Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 25 2 5 2 Totals 25 4 8 4 Merrifield cf 3 0 0 0 Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 Soler dh 3 0 0 0 Polanco ss 3 1 2 0 Perez c 3 0 1 0 Cruz dh 3 2 2 2 Dozier rf 3 0 1 0 Rosario lf 3 0 1 1 McBroom 1b 3 1 1 0 Gonzalez 3b-1b 3 0 0 0 Franco 3b 3 1 2 2 Sanó 1b 2 1 1 0 Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 Adrianza 3b 0 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 2 0 0 0 Arraez 2b 3 0 2 0 Lopez 2b 2 0 0 0 Buxton cf 2 0 0 1 Avila c 3 0 0 0

Kansas City 000 020 0 — 2 Minnesota 002 110 x — 4

E_Merrifield (3). DP_Kansas City 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Kansas City 2, Minnesota 5. 2B_McBroom (3), Cruz (4), Rosario (3). HR_Franco (5), Cruz (6). SF_Buxton (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Kennedy 2 1 0 0 1 3 Speier L,0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Zuber 2-3 3 2 2 0 2 Holland 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 1

Minnesota Odorizzi 4 3 2 2 0 6 Duffey W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Romo H,5 1 0 0 0 0 2 Rogers S,5-6 1 2 0 0 0 1

Odorizzi pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, John Bacon; Third, Jeff Nelson.

Advertisement

T_2:30.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.