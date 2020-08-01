Minnesota 4, San Jose 1

|Minnesota
|2
|2
|—
|4
|San Jose
|0
|1
|—
|1
First half_1, Minnesota, Lod, 3 (Aja), 20th minute; 2, Minnesota, Hayes, 1, 21st.
Second half_3, San Jose, Eriksson, 4 (penalty kick), 50th; 4, Minnesota, Amarilla, 3 (Lod), 56th; 5, Minnesota, Hairston, 1 (Alonso), 86th.
Goalies_Minnesota, Tyler Miller, Greg Ranjitsingh, Fred Emmings; San Jose, Daniel Vega, JT Marcinkowski.
Yellow Cards_Judson, San Jose, 41st; Rios, San Jose, 64th; Yueill, San Jose, 85th; Wondolowski, San Jose, 88th.
Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Felisha Mariscal, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Joseph Dickerson.
___
Lineups
Minnesota_Tyler Miller; Jose Aja, Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper; Osvaldo Alonso, Hassani Dotson, Ethan Finlay, Jan Gregus, Jacori Hayes (Marlon Hairston, 67th), Robin Lod (Raheem Edwards, 78th); Luis Amarilla (Aaron Schoenfeld, 61st).
San Jose_Daniel Vega; Oswaldo Alanis, Guram Kashia, Nick Lima (Shea Salinas, 60th), Tommy Thompson (Carlos Fierro, 60th); Magnus Eriksson (Jack Skahan, 67th), Cristian Espinoza, Judson (Chris Wondolowski, 60th), Vako Qazaishvili, Jackson Yueill; Andy Rios (Danny Hoesen, 67th).
