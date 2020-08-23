Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|5
|13
|5
|
|Totals
|37
|4
|9
|4
|
|Polanco ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Merrifield rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Dozier 1b
|4
|3
|4
|0
|
|Sanó 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Adrianza 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|E.Rosario lf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonzalez 3b-1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vargas 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Starling cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cave cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Phillips ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Viloria c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McBroom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gallagher c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Minnesota
|202
|000
|001
|—
|5
|Kansas City
|002
|000
|101
|—
|4
E_Sanó (2). DP_Minnesota 0, Kansas City 2. LOB_Minnesota 11, Kansas City 11. 2B_Sanó 2 (10), Gonzalez (2), Polanco (3), Dozier 2 (2), Soler (5). HR_Cruz (10). SB_Merrifield (6), Franco (1).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wisler
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Smeltzer
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|May H,5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Poppen H,1
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Romo H,7
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Clippard W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rogers S,6-8
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bubic L,0-4
|3
|1-3
|9
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Zuber
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hahn
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rosenthal
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_Smeltzer (Viloria).
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:35.
