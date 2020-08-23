Listen Live Sports

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4

August 23, 2020 5:59 pm
 
Minnesota Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 5 13 5 Totals 37 4 9 4
Polanco ss 5 0 1 0 Merrifield rf 5 0 1 0
Kepler rf 4 1 0 0 Lopez 2b 5 0 0 0
Cruz dh 3 2 2 1 Dozier 1b 4 3 4 0
Sanó 1b 4 2 3 1 Soler dh 4 0 1 2
Adrianza 3b 0 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 0 2 2
E.Rosario lf 5 0 3 1 Gordon lf 4 0 0 0
Gonzalez 3b-1b 4 0 2 2 Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0
Vargas 2b 5 0 0 0 Starling cf 3 0 0 0
Cave cf 4 0 1 0 Phillips ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Jeffers c 4 0 1 0 Viloria c 2 1 1 0
McBroom ph 1 0 0 0
Gallagher c 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 202 000 001 5
Kansas City 002 000 101 4

E_Sanó (2). DP_Minnesota 0, Kansas City 2. LOB_Minnesota 11, Kansas City 11. 2B_Sanó 2 (10), Gonzalez (2), Polanco (3), Dozier 2 (2), Soler (5). HR_Cruz (10). SB_Merrifield (6), Franco (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Wisler 2 1 0 0 1 2
Smeltzer 2 3 2 2 0 1
May H,5 1 1 0 0 1 1
Poppen H,1 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2
Romo H,7 1-3 1 0 0 2 1
Clippard W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rogers S,6-8 1 2 1 1 0 1
Kansas City
Bubic L,0-4 3 1-3 9 4 4 2 0
Zuber 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hahn 2 0 0 0 2 3
Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rosenthal 1 2 1 1 1 1

HBP_Smeltzer (Viloria).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:35.

