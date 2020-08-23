Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4

August 23, 2020 5:59 pm
 
1 min read
      
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 5 13 5 5 6
Polanco ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .284
Kepler rf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .216
Cruz dh 3 2 2 1 2 0 .343
Sanó 1b 4 2 3 1 1 0 .241
Adrianza 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .186
E.Rosario lf 5 0 3 1 0 1 .248
Gonzalez 3b-1b 4 0 2 2 1 0 .250
Vargas 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .294
Cave cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .184
Jeffers c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 4 9 4 4 10
Merrifield rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .312
Lopez 2b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .222
Dozier 1b 4 3 4 0 1 0 .275
Soler dh 4 0 1 2 1 0 .250
Franco 3b 4 0 2 2 1 2 .255
Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .190
Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Starling cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .174
Phillips ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Viloria c 2 1 1 0 0 1 .250
McBroom ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Gallagher c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .313
Minnesota 202 000 001_5 13 1
Kansas City 002 000 101_4 9 0

a-struck out for Starling in the 8th. b-struck out for Viloria in the 8th.

E_Sanó (2). LOB_Minnesota 11, Kansas City 11. 2B_Sanó 2 (10), Gonzalez (2), Polanco (3), Dozier 2 (2), Soler (5). HR_Cruz (10), off Rosenthal. RBIs_Sanó (12), E.Rosario (23), Gonzalez 2 (11), Cruz (26), Soler 2 (16), Franco 2 (15). SB_Merrifield (6), Franco (1).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 7 (Kepler, Jeffers, Cave, Vargas 2); Kansas City 6 (Franco 2, Merrifield, Gordon, Mondesi). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 17; Kansas City 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Kepler, Vargas, Gonzalez, E.Rosario, Starling. GIDP_Vargas, Sanó.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Franco, Lopez, Dozier; Mondesi, Lopez, Dozier).

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wisler 2 1 0 0 1 2 26 1.29
Smeltzer 2 3 2 2 0 1 34 6.59
May H,5 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 2.45
Poppen H,1 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 21 3.86
Romo H,7 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 16 1.93
Clippard W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.42
Rogers S,6-8 1 2 1 1 0 1 21 5.23
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bubic L,0-4 3 1-3 9 4 4 2 0 73 5.96
Zuber 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 14 4.50
Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.21
Hahn 2 0 0 0 2 3 34 0.00
Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 1.69
Rosenthal 1 2 1 1 1 1 26 1.59

Inherited runners-scored_Romo 1-1, Zuber 2-0, Holland 2-0. IBB_off Bubic (Cruz). HBP_Smeltzer (Viloria).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:35.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Greek F-16s escort two Ellsworth Air Force Base B-1B Lancers over Macedonia