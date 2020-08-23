Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 5 13 5 5 6 Polanco ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .284 Kepler rf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .216 Cruz dh 3 2 2 1 2 0 .343 Sanó 1b 4 2 3 1 1 0 .241 Adrianza 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .186 E.Rosario lf 5 0 3 1 0 1 .248 Gonzalez 3b-1b 4 0 2 2 1 0 .250 Vargas 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .294 Cave cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .184 Jeffers c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 4 9 4 4 10 Merrifield rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .312 Lopez 2b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .222 Dozier 1b 4 3 4 0 1 0 .275 Soler dh 4 0 1 2 1 0 .250 Franco 3b 4 0 2 2 1 2 .255 Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .190 Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Starling cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .174 Phillips ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Viloria c 2 1 1 0 0 1 .250 McBroom ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Gallagher c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .313

Minnesota 202 000 001_5 13 1 Kansas City 002 000 101_4 9 0

a-struck out for Starling in the 8th. b-struck out for Viloria in the 8th.

E_Sanó (2). LOB_Minnesota 11, Kansas City 11. 2B_Sanó 2 (10), Gonzalez (2), Polanco (3), Dozier 2 (2), Soler (5). HR_Cruz (10), off Rosenthal. RBIs_Sanó (12), E.Rosario (23), Gonzalez 2 (11), Cruz (26), Soler 2 (16), Franco 2 (15). SB_Merrifield (6), Franco (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 7 (Kepler, Jeffers, Cave, Vargas 2); Kansas City 6 (Franco 2, Merrifield, Gordon, Mondesi). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 17; Kansas City 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Kepler, Vargas, Gonzalez, E.Rosario, Starling. GIDP_Vargas, Sanó.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Franco, Lopez, Dozier; Mondesi, Lopez, Dozier).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wisler 2 1 0 0 1 2 26 1.29 Smeltzer 2 3 2 2 0 1 34 6.59 May H,5 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 2.45 Poppen H,1 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 21 3.86 Romo H,7 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 16 1.93 Clippard W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.42 Rogers S,6-8 1 2 1 1 0 1 21 5.23

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bubic L,0-4 3 1-3 9 4 4 2 0 73 5.96 Zuber 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 14 4.50 Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.21 Hahn 2 0 0 0 2 3 34 0.00 Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 1.69 Rosenthal 1 2 1 1 1 1 26 1.59

Inherited runners-scored_Romo 1-1, Zuber 2-0, Holland 2-0. IBB_off Bubic (Cruz). HBP_Smeltzer (Viloria).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:35.

