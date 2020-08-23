Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|5
|13
|5
|5
|6
|
|Polanco ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.216
|Cruz dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.343
|Sanó 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.241
|Adrianza 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|E.Rosario lf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Gonzalez 3b-1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.250
|Vargas 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Cave cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|9
|4
|4
|10
|
|Merrifield rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|Lopez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Dozier 1b
|4
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.250
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.255
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.190
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Starling cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Phillips ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Viloria c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|McBroom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Gallagher c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Minnesota
|202
|000
|001_5
|13
|1
|Kansas City
|002
|000
|101_4
|9
|0
a-struck out for Starling in the 8th. b-struck out for Viloria in the 8th.
E_Sanó (2). LOB_Minnesota 11, Kansas City 11. 2B_Sanó 2 (10), Gonzalez (2), Polanco (3), Dozier 2 (2), Soler (5). HR_Cruz (10), off Rosenthal. RBIs_Sanó (12), E.Rosario (23), Gonzalez 2 (11), Cruz (26), Soler 2 (16), Franco 2 (15). SB_Merrifield (6), Franco (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 7 (Kepler, Jeffers, Cave, Vargas 2); Kansas City 6 (Franco 2, Merrifield, Gordon, Mondesi). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 17; Kansas City 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Kepler, Vargas, Gonzalez, E.Rosario, Starling. GIDP_Vargas, Sanó.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Franco, Lopez, Dozier; Mondesi, Lopez, Dozier).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wisler
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|1.29
|Smeltzer
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|34
|6.59
|May H,5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.45
|Poppen H,1
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|3.86
|Romo H,7
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|16
|1.93
|Clippard W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.42
|Rogers S,6-8
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|5.23
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bubic L,0-4
|3
|1-3
|9
|4
|4
|2
|0
|73
|5.96
|Zuber
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.50
|Holland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.21
|Hahn
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|34
|0.00
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.69
|Rosenthal
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|26
|1.59
Inherited runners-scored_Romo 1-1, Zuber 2-0, Holland 2-0. IBB_off Bubic (Cruz). HBP_Smeltzer (Viloria).
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:35.
