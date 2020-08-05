Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 7 5 4 7 Kepler rf 4 1 1 3 1 1 .268 J.Polanco ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .261 Cruz dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .391 Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Cave cf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .158 Buxton cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .158 Arraez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .216 Garver c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .125 Gonzalez 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .310 Adrianza 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .154

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 4 2 1 6 Frazier 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .163 Newman ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Bell 1b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .222 Moran dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .220 Reynolds lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .135 G.Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .053 González 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .261 Tucker cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Stallings c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .154 a-Riddle ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Minnesota 010 000 004_5 7 0 Pittsburgh 000 000 002_2 4 1

a-struck out for Stallings in the 9th.

E_Reynolds (1). LOB_Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 2. 2B_Arraez (1), Buxton (1), Bell (1). HR_Kepler (4), off Neverauskas; Bell (2), off Alcala. RBIs_Gonzalez 2 (3), Kepler 3 (10), Bell 2 (4). CS_González (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Garver, Rosario); Pittsburgh 1 (Reynolds). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 8; Pittsburgh 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Arraez. LIDP_J.Polanco.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Bell, Newman).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dobnak, W, 2-1 6 3 0 0 0 1 71 0.60 Stashak, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Duffey, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 0.00 Alcala 1 1 2 2 1 2 24 6.00

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Williams, L, 0-3 7 3 1 1 1 5 98 3.52 Hartlieb 1 1-3 2 2 2 3 0 34 3.38 Neverauskas 2-3 2 2 2 0 2 15 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Neverauskas 2-2. HBP_Williams (Cave).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jose Navas.

T_2:52.

