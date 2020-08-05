Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|4
|7
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.268
|J.Polanco ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.391
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Cave cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Buxton cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Garver c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.125
|Gonzalez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.310
|Adrianza 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.154
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|1
|6
|
|Frazier 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.163
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.222
|Moran dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.220
|Reynolds lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.135
|G.Polanco rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.053
|González 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Tucker cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|a-Riddle ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Minnesota
|010
|000
|004_5
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|002_2
|4
|1
a-struck out for Stallings in the 9th.
E_Reynolds (1). LOB_Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 2. 2B_Arraez (1), Buxton (1), Bell (1). HR_Kepler (4), off Neverauskas; Bell (2), off Alcala. RBIs_Gonzalez 2 (3), Kepler 3 (10), Bell 2 (4). CS_González (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Garver, Rosario); Pittsburgh 1 (Reynolds). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 8; Pittsburgh 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Arraez. LIDP_J.Polanco.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Bell, Newman).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dobnak, W, 2-1
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|71
|0.60
|Stashak, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Duffey, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.00
|Alcala
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|24
|6.00
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams, L, 0-3
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|98
|3.52
|Hartlieb
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|34
|3.38
|Neverauskas
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|15
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Neverauskas 2-2. HBP_Williams (Cave).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jose Navas.
T_2:52.
