Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2

August 5, 2020 10:13 pm
 
< a min read
      
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 7 5 4 7
Kepler rf 4 1 1 3 1 1 .268
J.Polanco ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .261
Cruz dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .391
Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Cave cf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .158
Buxton cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .158
Arraez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .216
Garver c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .125
Gonzalez 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .310
Adrianza 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .154
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 4 2 1 6
Frazier 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .163
Newman ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Bell 1b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .222
Moran dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .220
Reynolds lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .135
G.Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .053
González 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .261
Tucker cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Stallings c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .154
a-Riddle ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Minnesota 010 000 004_5 7 0
Pittsburgh 000 000 002_2 4 1

a-struck out for Stallings in the 9th.

E_Reynolds (1). LOB_Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 2. 2B_Arraez (1), Buxton (1), Bell (1). HR_Kepler (4), off Neverauskas; Bell (2), off Alcala. RBIs_Gonzalez 2 (3), Kepler 3 (10), Bell 2 (4). CS_González (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Garver, Rosario); Pittsburgh 1 (Reynolds). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 8; Pittsburgh 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Arraez. LIDP_J.Polanco.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Bell, Newman).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dobnak, W, 2-1 6 3 0 0 0 1 71 0.60
Stashak, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Duffey, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 0.00
Alcala 1 1 2 2 1 2 24 6.00
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Williams, L, 0-3 7 3 1 1 1 5 98 3.52
Hartlieb 1 1-3 2 2 2 3 0 34 3.38
Neverauskas 2-3 2 2 2 0 2 15 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Neverauskas 2-2. HBP_Williams (Cave).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jose Navas.

T_2:52.

