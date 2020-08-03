Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4

|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|4
|
|Tucker cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Garver c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Newman 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|Osuna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanó 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Reynolds lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Evans 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Gonzalez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heredia rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Cave lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Buxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|González ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Adrianza ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|a-J.Polanco ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pittsburgh
|110
|110
|000
|—
|4
|Minnesota
|000
|004
|001
|—
|5
E_Stallings (1). DP_Pittsburgh 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_González (1), Kepler (3), Cruz (4). HR_Tucker (1). SB_Heredia (1).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Holland
|5
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Del Pozo, BS, 0-1
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Stratton
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Burdi, L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thorpe
|4
|
|6
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Alcala
|2
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Wisler
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rogers, W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Del Pozo pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
WP_Del Pozo.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jose Navas.
T_3:13. A_0 (38,544).
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.