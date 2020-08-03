Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4

Pittsburgh Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 9 4 Totals 32 5 7 4 Tucker cf 4 1 1 1 Garver c 3 1 0 0 Newman 2b 4 0 1 0 Arraez 2b 4 0 0 0 Bell 1b 4 1 1 0 Cruz dh 5 1 3 2 Osuna dh 4 0 0 0 Sanó 1b 3 1 0 0 Reynolds lf 3 0 0 0 Kepler rf 4 1 3 2 Evans 3b 4 1 2 1 Gonzalez 3b 3 0 0 0 Heredia rf 3 1 2 0 Cave lf 3 0 0 0 Stallings c 3 0 1 1 Buxton cf 3 0 0 0 González ss 4 0 1 1 Adrianza ss 3 0 0 0 a-J.Polanco ph 1 1 1 0

Pittsburgh 110 110 000 — 4 Minnesota 000 004 001 — 5

E_Stallings (1). DP_Pittsburgh 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_González (1), Kepler (3), Cruz (4). HR_Tucker (1). SB_Heredia (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh Holland 5 2-3 4 4 4 2 5 Del Pozo, BS, 0-1 0 0 0 0 3 0 Stratton 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 Rodríguez 1 1 0 0 0 2 Burdi, L, 0-1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0

Minnesota Thorpe 4 6 3 3 4 3 Alcala 2 2 1 0 0 2 Wisler 2 0 0 0 0 2 Rogers, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 0

Del Pozo pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

WP_Del Pozo.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jose Navas.

T_3:13. A_0 (38,544).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.