Minnesota 68, Washington 48

August 11, 2020 11:14 pm
 
WASHINGTON (48)

Hawkins 3-8 2-2 10, Meesseman 4-9 2-2 10, Hines-Allen 5-10 2-2 12, Atkins 2-9 0-0 5, Mitchell 1-5 0-0 2, Coates 0-1 0-0 0, Carson 1-7 2-2 4, Leslie 0-6 0-0 0, Peddy 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 18-61 8-8 48.

MINNESOTA (68)

Collier 2-12 4-4 8, Dantas 4-8 0-2 9, Fowles 7-12 2-2 16, Brown 0-6 2-2 2, Dangerfield 5-10 0-0 12, Herbert Harrigan 3-5 0-0 7, McCall 0-0 2-2 2, Alexander 1-1 0-1 2, Banham 4-10 0-0 10, Carleton 0-3 0-2 0. Totals 26-67 10-15 68.

Washington 11 16 17 4 48
Minnesota 18 30 4 16 68

3-Point Goals_Washington 4-19 (Hawkins 2-3, Atkins 1-2, Peddy 1-3, Hines-Allen 0-2, Leslie 0-2, Meesseman 0-2, Mitchell 0-2, Carson 0-3), Minnesota 6-20 (Dangerfield 2-5, Banham 2-6, Dantas 1-2, Collier 0-2, Brown 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 31 (Hawkins, Hines-Allen, Meesseman 6), Minnesota 42 (Fowles 13). Assists_Washington 14 (Atkins, Hawkins, Mitchell 3), Minnesota 16 (Dangerfield 4). Total Fouls_Washington 15, Minnesota 15.

The Associated Press

