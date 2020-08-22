Listen Live Sports

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 2

August 22, 2020 10:48 pm
 
Minnesota Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 7 10 7 Totals 34 2 10 2
Kepler rf 3 1 1 0 Merrifield cf 5 0 2 0
Polanco ss 4 1 1 0 Lopez 2b 5 0 2 1
E.Rosario dh 4 2 2 3 Dozier rf 4 0 0 0
Gonzalez 3b 3 1 0 1 Soler dh 2 0 0 0
Cave cf 5 0 1 0 McBroom 1b 4 0 1 0
Sanó 1b 5 1 2 3 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0
Arraez 2b 4 0 1 0 Gordon lf 3 1 2 1
Wade Jr. lf 4 0 2 0 Mondesi ss 4 0 1 0
Avila c 2 0 0 0 Gallagher c 2 1 1 0
Adrianza pr 0 1 0 0 O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0
Jeffers c 1 0 0 0 Viloria c 1 0 1 0
Minnesota 300 100 300 7
Kansas City 000 020 000 2

E_Avila 2 (2). DP_Minnesota 3, Kansas City 1. LOB_Minnesota 8, Kansas City 11. 2B_Kepler (5), Wade Jr. (1), Lopez (4). HR_E.Rosario (7), Sanó (5), Gordon (3). SB_Merrifield (5). S_Polanco (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Dobnak W,5-1 5 8 2 2 1 2
Duffey H,8 1 0 0 0 0 2
Clippard 1 1 0 0 0 2
Coulombe 2 1 0 0 2 2
Kansas City
Singer L,1-3 4 6 4 4 0 3
R.Rosario 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Holland 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Kennedy 2-3 1 3 3 3 0
Newberry 2 1-3 1 0 0 2 2

Dobnak pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Duffey (Gordon), Kennedy (Kepler).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:23.

The Associated Press

