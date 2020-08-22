Minnesota 7, Kansas City 2

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|7
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|10
|2
|
|Kepler rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Merrifield cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Polanco ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|E.Rosario dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Dozier rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonzalez 3b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Soler dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cave cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|McBroom 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sanó 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gordon lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Wade Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Avila c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallagher c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Adrianza pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jeffers c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Viloria c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Minnesota
|300
|100
|300
|—
|7
|Kansas City
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
E_Avila 2 (2). DP_Minnesota 3, Kansas City 1. LOB_Minnesota 8, Kansas City 11. 2B_Kepler (5), Wade Jr. (1), Lopez (4). HR_E.Rosario (7), Sanó (5), Gordon (3). SB_Merrifield (5). S_Polanco (2).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dobnak W,5-1
|5
|
|8
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Duffey H,8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Clippard
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Coulombe
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Singer L,1-3
|4
|
|6
|4
|4
|0
|3
|R.Rosario
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Holland
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kennedy
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Newberry
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
Dobnak pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Duffey (Gordon), Kennedy (Kepler).
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:23.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.