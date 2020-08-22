Minnesota 7, Kansas City 2

Minnesota Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 7 10 7 Totals 34 2 10 2 Kepler rf 3 1 1 0 Merrifield cf 5 0 2 0 Polanco ss 4 1 1 0 Lopez 2b 5 0 2 1 E.Rosario dh 4 2 2 3 Dozier rf 4 0 0 0 Gonzalez 3b 3 1 0 1 Soler dh 2 0 0 0 Cave cf 5 0 1 0 McBroom 1b 4 0 1 0 Sanó 1b 5 1 2 3 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 Arraez 2b 4 0 1 0 Gordon lf 3 1 2 1 Wade Jr. lf 4 0 2 0 Mondesi ss 4 0 1 0 Avila c 2 0 0 0 Gallagher c 2 1 1 0 Adrianza pr 0 1 0 0 O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0 Jeffers c 1 0 0 0 Viloria c 1 0 1 0

Minnesota 300 100 300 — 7 Kansas City 000 020 000 — 2

E_Avila 2 (2). DP_Minnesota 3, Kansas City 1. LOB_Minnesota 8, Kansas City 11. 2B_Kepler (5), Wade Jr. (1), Lopez (4). HR_E.Rosario (7), Sanó (5), Gordon (3). SB_Merrifield (5). S_Polanco (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Dobnak W,5-1 5 8 2 2 1 2 Duffey H,8 1 0 0 0 0 2 Clippard 1 1 0 0 0 2 Coulombe 2 1 0 0 2 2

Kansas City Singer L,1-3 4 6 4 4 0 3 R.Rosario 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Holland 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Kennedy 2-3 1 3 3 3 0 Newberry 2 1-3 1 0 0 2 2

Dobnak pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Duffey (Gordon), Kennedy (Kepler).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:23.

