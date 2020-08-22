Minnesota 7, Kansas City 2

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|7
|5
|8
|
|Kepler rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Polanco ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|E.Rosario dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.230
|Gonzalez 3b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.238
|Cave cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.178
|Sanó 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.215
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Wade Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Avila c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.188
|Adrianza pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Jeffers c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|10
|2
|3
|8
|
|Merrifield cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Lopez 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.239
|Dozier rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.194
|Soler dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|McBroom 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Gordon lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Gallagher c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|O’Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Viloria c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Minnesota
|300
|100
|300_7
|10
|2
|Kansas City
|000
|020
|000_2
|10
|0
a-struck out for Gallagher in the 6th.
1-ran for Avila in the 7th.
E_Avila 2 (2). LOB_Minnesota 8, Kansas City 11. 2B_Kepler (5), Wade Jr. (1), Lopez (4). HR_E.Rosario (7), off Singer; Sanó (5), off Singer; Gordon (3), off Dobnak. RBIs_E.Rosario 3 (22), Sanó 3 (11), Gonzalez (9), Gordon (6), Lopez (5). SB_Merrifield (5). S_Polanco.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Arraez); Kansas City 7 (Lopez, Dozier, O’Hearn, Soler 2). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 9; Kansas City 1 for 11.
GIDP_Polanco, Franco, McBroom, Dozier.
DP_Minnesota 3 (Polanco, Arraez, Sanó; Gonzalez, Arraez, Sanó; Arraez, Sanó); Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Mondesi, McBroom).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dobnak W,5-1
|5
|
|8
|2
|2
|1
|2
|79
|1.78
|Duffey H,8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.82
|Clippard
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.54
|Coulombe
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|32
|0.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer L,1-3
|4
|
|6
|4
|4
|0
|3
|63
|5.16
|R.Rosario
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|0.00
|Holland
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.46
|Kennedy
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|23
|8.49
|Newberry
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|35
|2.16
Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 2-0, Newberry 2-0. IBB_off Kennedy (E.Rosario). HBP_Duffey (Gordon), Kennedy (Kepler).
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:23.
