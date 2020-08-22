Minnesota 7, Kansas City 2

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 10 7 5 8 Kepler rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .226 Polanco ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .288 E.Rosario dh 4 2 2 3 1 0 .230 Gonzalez 3b 3 1 0 1 2 1 .238 Cave cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .178 Sanó 1b 5 1 2 3 0 2 .215 Arraez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .275 Wade Jr. lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .400 Avila c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .188 Adrianza pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .186 Jeffers c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 10 2 3 8 Merrifield cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .317 Lopez 2b 5 0 2 1 0 2 .239 Dozier rf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .194 Soler dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .250 McBroom 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .277 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .245 Gordon lf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .200 Mondesi ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229 Gallagher c 2 1 1 0 0 0 .313 O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Viloria c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .167

Minnesota 300 100 300_7 10 2 Kansas City 000 020 000_2 10 0

a-struck out for Gallagher in the 6th.

1-ran for Avila in the 7th.

E_Avila 2 (2). LOB_Minnesota 8, Kansas City 11. 2B_Kepler (5), Wade Jr. (1), Lopez (4). HR_E.Rosario (7), off Singer; Sanó (5), off Singer; Gordon (3), off Dobnak. RBIs_E.Rosario 3 (22), Sanó 3 (11), Gonzalez (9), Gordon (6), Lopez (5). SB_Merrifield (5). S_Polanco.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Arraez); Kansas City 7 (Lopez, Dozier, O’Hearn, Soler 2). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 9; Kansas City 1 for 11.

GIDP_Polanco, Franco, McBroom, Dozier.

DP_Minnesota 3 (Polanco, Arraez, Sanó; Gonzalez, Arraez, Sanó; Arraez, Sanó); Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Mondesi, McBroom).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dobnak W,5-1 5 8 2 2 1 2 79 1.78 Duffey H,8 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 0.82 Clippard 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 1.54 Coulombe 2 1 0 0 2 2 32 0.00

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Singer L,1-3 4 6 4 4 0 3 63 5.16 R.Rosario 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 22 0.00 Holland 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.46 Kennedy 2-3 1 3 3 3 0 23 8.49 Newberry 2 1-3 1 0 0 2 2 35 2.16

Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 2-0, Newberry 2-0. IBB_off Kennedy (E.Rosario). HBP_Duffey (Gordon), Kennedy (Kepler).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:23.

