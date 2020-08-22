Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 2

August 22, 2020 10:48 pm
 
1 min read
      
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 10 7 5 8
Kepler rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .226
Polanco ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .288
E.Rosario dh 4 2 2 3 1 0 .230
Gonzalez 3b 3 1 0 1 2 1 .238
Cave cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .178
Sanó 1b 5 1 2 3 0 2 .215
Arraez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .275
Wade Jr. lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .400
Avila c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .188
Adrianza pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .186
Jeffers c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 10 2 3 8
Merrifield cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .317
Lopez 2b 5 0 2 1 0 2 .239
Dozier rf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .194
Soler dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .250
McBroom 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .277
Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .245
Gordon lf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .200
Mondesi ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229
Gallagher c 2 1 1 0 0 0 .313
O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Viloria c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .167
Minnesota 300 100 300_7 10 2
Kansas City 000 020 000_2 10 0

a-struck out for Gallagher in the 6th.

1-ran for Avila in the 7th.

E_Avila 2 (2). LOB_Minnesota 8, Kansas City 11. 2B_Kepler (5), Wade Jr. (1), Lopez (4). HR_E.Rosario (7), off Singer; Sanó (5), off Singer; Gordon (3), off Dobnak. RBIs_E.Rosario 3 (22), Sanó 3 (11), Gonzalez (9), Gordon (6), Lopez (5). SB_Merrifield (5). S_Polanco.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Arraez); Kansas City 7 (Lopez, Dozier, O’Hearn, Soler 2). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 9; Kansas City 1 for 11.

GIDP_Polanco, Franco, McBroom, Dozier.

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: U.S Army, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and CBP address the components that make up a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

DP_Minnesota 3 (Polanco, Arraez, Sanó; Gonzalez, Arraez, Sanó; Arraez, Sanó); Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Mondesi, McBroom).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dobnak W,5-1 5 8 2 2 1 2 79 1.78
Duffey H,8 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 0.82
Clippard 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 1.54
Coulombe 2 1 0 0 2 2 32 0.00
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Singer L,1-3 4 6 4 4 0 3 63 5.16
R.Rosario 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 22 0.00
Holland 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.46
Kennedy 2-3 1 3 3 3 0 23 8.49
Newberry 2 1-3 1 0 0 2 2 35 2.16

Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 2-0, Newberry 2-0. IBB_off Kennedy (E.Rosario). HBP_Duffey (Gordon), Kennedy (Kepler).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:23.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Deployed father and son promoted together