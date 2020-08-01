Listen Live Sports

Minnesota 78, Connecticut 69

August 1, 2020 6:28 pm
 
MINNESOTA (78)

Collier 7-7 3-4 17, Dantas 2-11 0-0 5, Fowles 8-15 5-6 21, Dangerfield 5-14 4-4 17, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Herbert Harrigan 1-5 0-0 2, Huff 0-0 0-0 0, McCall 0-0 1-2 1, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Banham 1-8 5-6 7, Carleton 3-3 2-4 8. Totals 27-64 20-26 78.

CONNECTICUT (69)

A.Thomas 0-5 3-4 3, Bonner 8-18 7-7 28, Jones 5-7 5-7 15, Holmes 3-7 0-0 7, J.Thomas 4-14 0-0 9, Charles 0-1 0-0 0, Hiedeman 0-1 1-4 1, Mompremier 0-0 1-2 1, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-5 0-0 3, Plaisance 1-3 0-0 2, Gemelos 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 17-24 69.

Minnesota 18 17 26 17 78
Connecticut 17 25 18 9 69

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 4-19 (Dangerfield 3-8, Dantas 1-5, Herbert Harrigan 0-2, Banham 0-4), Connecticut 8-24 (Bonner 5-11, Holmes 1-3, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-3, J.Thomas 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 40 (Fowles 13), Connecticut 27 (A.Thomas, Jones 7). Assists_Minnesota 13 (Collier 4), Connecticut 10 (J.Thomas 4). Total Fouls_Minnesota 20, Connecticut 18.

