Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Minnesota 87, Indiana 80

August 7, 2020 8:15 pm
 
< a min read
      

INDIANA (80)

Dupree 3-7 3-4 9, T.Mitchell 5-12 3-3 15, McCowan 5-13 1-2 11, Allemand 4-7 0-0 12, K.Mitchell 6-18 2-2 15, Cox 1-1 0-0 2, Mavunga 1-1 0-0 2, Burke 5-8 1-2 14, Doyle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-68 10-13 80.

MINNESOTA (87)

Collier 5-10 5-6 16, Dantas 1-7 0-0 3, Fowles 8-14 5-5 21, Brown 9-14 5-7 26, Dangerfield 5-8 0-0 11, Herbert Harrigan 1-2 0-0 3, McCall 0-3 0-0 0, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Banham 0-1 0-0 0, Carleton 3-3 0-0 7. Totals 32-62 15-18 87.

Indiana 23 11 23 23 80
Minnesota 18 23 27 19 87

3-Point Goals_Indiana 10-24 (Allemand 4-6, Burke 3-4, T.Mitchell 2-3, K.Mitchell 1-9), Minnesota 8-16 (Brown 3-6, Collier 1-2, Dangerfield 1-2, Dantas 1-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 29 (McCowan 12), Minnesota 30 (Brown, Fowles 6). Assists_Indiana 18 (Allemand 6), Minnesota 20 (Brown 9). Total Fouls_Indiana 17, Minnesota 20.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
8|11 2020 International Explosives Safety...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

WWII veteran finishes 100-mile walk, raises 100k for Salvation Army