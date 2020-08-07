Minnesota 87, Indiana 80

INDIANA (80)

Dupree 3-7 3-4 9, T.Mitchell 5-12 3-3 15, McCowan 5-13 1-2 11, Allemand 4-7 0-0 12, K.Mitchell 6-18 2-2 15, Cox 1-1 0-0 2, Mavunga 1-1 0-0 2, Burke 5-8 1-2 14, Doyle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-68 10-13 80.

MINNESOTA (87)

Collier 5-10 5-6 16, Dantas 1-7 0-0 3, Fowles 8-14 5-5 21, Brown 9-14 5-7 26, Dangerfield 5-8 0-0 11, Herbert Harrigan 1-2 0-0 3, McCall 0-3 0-0 0, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Banham 0-1 0-0 0, Carleton 3-3 0-0 7. Totals 32-62 15-18 87.

Indiana 23 11 23 23 — 80 Minnesota 18 23 27 19 — 87

3-Point Goals_Indiana 10-24 (Allemand 4-6, Burke 3-4, T.Mitchell 2-3, K.Mitchell 1-9), Minnesota 8-16 (Brown 3-6, Collier 1-2, Dangerfield 1-2, Dantas 1-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 29 (McCowan 12), Minnesota 30 (Brown, Fowles 6). Assists_Indiana 18 (Allemand 6), Minnesota 20 (Brown 9). Total Fouls_Indiana 17, Minnesota 20.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.