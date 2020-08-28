Minnesota 88, Atlanta 79

MINNESOTA (88)

Carleton 3-7 1-1 9, Collier 6-8 6-6 19, Dantas 3-7 2-3 9, Dangerfield 6-21 9-10 23, L.Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Herbert Harrigan 1-4 3-3 5, McCall 1-1 0-0 2, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Banham 1-2 0-0 2, S.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Sims 7-16 2-2 17. Totals 29-72 23-25 88.

ATLANTA (79)

Billings 2-8 6-7 10, Laney 9-16 3-3 22, E.Williams 6-13 0-0 12, C.Williams 8-14 0-0 17, Carter 1-3 1-2 3, G.Johnson 0-4 1-4 1, Stricklen 1-5 0-0 3, Dietrick 4-6 0-0 11. Totals 31-69 11-16 79.

Minnesota 25 26 18 19 — 88 Atlanta 25 18 15 21 — 79

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 7-28 (Carleton 2-5, Dangerfield 2-9, Collier 1-2, Sims 1-3, Dantas 1-4, L.Brown 0-2), Atlanta 6-16 (Dietrick 3-4, C.Williams 1-3, Laney 1-3, Stricklen 1-4, G.Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 40 (Collier 12), Atlanta 34 (E.Williams 10). Assists_Minnesota 22 (Sims 9), Atlanta 18 (Dietrick, Laney 5). Total Fouls_Minnesota 19, Atlanta 24.

