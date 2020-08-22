Listen Live Sports

Minnesota 90, Phoenix 80

August 22, 2020 12:26 am
 
MINNESOTA (90)

Carleton 5-6 0-0 14, Collier 5-12 9-11 20, Dantas 7-12 4-6 19, Brown 0-6 0-0 0, Dangerfield 6-14 4-5 19, Herbert Harrigan 0-2 1-2 1, McCall 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander 1-1 2-2 4, Banham 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 1-3 5-5 7, Sims 1-1 4-4 6. Totals 26-58 29-35 90.

PHOENIX (80)

Hartley 8-16 6-7 24, Turner 1-2 2-4 4, Vaughn 1-3 1-2 3, Diggins-Smith 7-13 5-5 21, Taurasi 3-12 6-6 14, Coffey 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 5-10 2-3 13, Cunningham 0-2 0-0 0, Walker-Kimbrough 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 25-60 23-29 80.

Minnesota 26 25 18 21 90
Phoenix 24 18 16 22 80

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 9-19 (Carleton 4-4, Dangerfield 3-7, Dantas 1-4, Brown 0-2), Phoenix 7-28 (Diggins-Smith 2-5, Hartley 2-6, Taurasi 2-9, Smith 1-4, Cunningham 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 34 (Collier 9), Phoenix 29 (Turner 9). Assists_Minnesota 20 (Carleton, Collier 6), Phoenix 15 (Hartley 5). Total Fouls_Minnesota 22, Phoenix 25.

