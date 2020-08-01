All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|4
|0
|1
|13
|9
|1
|Toronto FC
|2
|0
|3
|9
|9
|7
|Orlando City
|2
|1
|2
|8
|7
|5
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|2
|8
|7
|7
|Montreal
|2
|2
|1
|7
|8
|8
|New York
|2
|2
|1
|7
|5
|7
|Atlanta
|2
|3
|0
|6
|4
|5
|Cincinnati
|2
|3
|0
|6
|6
|9
|New England
|1
|1
|3
|6
|4
|4
|D.C. United
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|7
|Chicago
|1
|3
|1
|4
|4
|6
|New York City FC
|0
|4
|0
|3
|2
|6
|Nashville SC
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Inter Miami CF
|0
|4
|0
|0
|3
|8
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|4
|1
|0
|12
|11
|5
|Minnesota United
|3
|0
|2
|11
|12
|6
|Portland
|3
|1
|0
|9
|6
|5
|Los Angeles FC
|2
|0
|2
|8
|13
|8
|Seattle
|2
|1
|2
|8
|7
|4
|San Jose
|2
|1
|2
|8
|10
|10
|Colorado
|2
|2
|1
|7
|8
|9
|Vancouver
|2
|3
|0
|6
|5
|10
|Real Salt Lake
|1
|1
|3
|6
|3
|1
|FC Dallas
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|2
|Houston
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|10
|LA Galaxy
|0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|10
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Saturday, July 25
Orlando City 1, Montreal 0
Philadelphia 1, New England 0
Sunday, July 26
New York City FC 3, Toronto FC 1
Vancouver 0, Sporting Kansas City 0, Sporting Kansas City advances 3-1 on penalty kicks
Monday, July 27
San Jose 5, Real Salt Lake 2
Los Angeles FC 4, Seattle 1
Tuesday, July 28
Minnesota 1, Columbus 1, Minnesota advances 5-3 on penalty kicks
Cincinnati 1, Portland 1, Portland advances 4-2 on penalty kicks
Thursday, July 30
Philadelphia 3, Sporting Kansas City 1
Friday, July 31
Los Angeles FC 1, Orlando City 1, Orlando City advances 5-4 on penalty kicks
Saturday, August 1
Minnesota 4, San Jose 1
Portland 3, New York City FC 1
Wednesday, August 5
Portland at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Friday, August 7
Minnesota at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
