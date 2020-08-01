All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Columbus 4 0 1 13 9 1 Toronto FC 2 0 3 9 9 7 Orlando City 2 1 2 8 7 5 Philadelphia 2 1 2 8 7 7 Montreal 2 2 1 7 8 8 New York 2 2 1 7 5 7 Atlanta 2 3 0 6 4 5 Cincinnati 2 3 0 6 6 9 New England 1 1 3 6 4 4 D.C. United 1 2 2 5 6 7 Chicago 1 3 1 4 4 6 New York City FC 0 4 0 3 2 6 Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3 Inter Miami CF 0 4 0 0 3 8

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 4 1 0 12 11 5 Minnesota United 3 0 2 11 12 6 Portland 3 1 0 9 6 5 Los Angeles FC 2 0 2 8 13 8 Seattle 2 1 2 8 7 4 San Jose 2 1 2 8 10 10 Colorado 2 2 1 7 8 9 Vancouver 2 3 0 6 5 10 Real Salt Lake 1 1 3 6 3 1 FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2 Houston 0 2 2 2 5 10 LA Galaxy 0 3 1 1 4 10

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, July 25

Orlando City 1, Montreal 0

Philadelphia 1, New England 0

Sunday, July 26

New York City FC 3, Toronto FC 1

Vancouver 0, Sporting Kansas City 0, Sporting Kansas City advances 3-1 on penalty kicks

Monday, July 27

San Jose 5, Real Salt Lake 2

Los Angeles FC 4, Seattle 1

Tuesday, July 28

Minnesota 1, Columbus 1, Minnesota advances 5-3 on penalty kicks

Cincinnati 1, Portland 1, Portland advances 4-2 on penalty kicks

Thursday, July 30

Philadelphia 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Friday, July 31

Los Angeles FC 1, Orlando City 1, Orlando City advances 5-4 on penalty kicks

Saturday, August 1

Minnesota 4, San Jose 1

Portland 3, New York City FC 1

Wednesday, August 5

Portland at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Friday, August 7

Minnesota at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

