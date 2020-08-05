Listen Live Sports

MLS Glance

August 5, 2020 10:05 am
 
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 4 0 1 13 9 1
Toronto FC 2 0 3 9 9 7
Orlando City 2 1 2 8 7 5
Philadelphia 2 1 2 8 7 7
Montreal 2 2 1 7 8 8
New York 2 2 1 7 5 7
Atlanta 2 3 0 6 4 5
Cincinnati 2 3 0 6 6 9
New England 1 1 3 6 4 4
D.C. United 1 2 2 5 6 7
Chicago 1 3 1 4 4 8
New York City FC 1 4 0 3 2 6
Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3
Inter Miami CF 0 5 0 0 3 8

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 4 1 0 12 13 5
Minnesota United 3 0 2 11 12 6
Portland 3 1 1 10 8 7
Los Angeles FC 2 0 3 9 15 10
Seattle 2 1 2 8 7 4
San Jose 2 1 2 8 10 10
Colorado 2 2 1 7 8 9
Vancouver 2 3 0 6 7 10
Real Salt Lake 1 1 3 6 3 3
FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2
Houston 0 2 3 3 6 11
LA Galaxy 0 3 2 2 5 11

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Tuesday, July 28

Minnesota 1, Columbus 1, Minnesota advances 5-3 on penalty kicks

Cincinnati 1, Portland 1, Portland advances 4-2 on penalty kicks

Thursday, July 30

Philadelphia 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Friday, July 31

Los Angeles FC 1, Orlando City 1, Orlando City advances 5-4 on penalty kicks

Saturday, August 1

Minnesota 4, San Jose 1

Portland 3, New York City FC 1

Wednesday, August 5

Portland at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Thursday, August 6

Minnesota at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

