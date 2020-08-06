Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

MLS Glance

August 6, 2020 10:05 am
 
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 4 0 1 13 9 1
Toronto FC 2 0 3 9 9 7
Orlando City 2 1 2 8 7 5
Philadelphia 2 1 2 8 7 7
Montreal 2 2 1 7 8 8
New York 2 2 1 7 5 7
Atlanta 2 3 0 6 4 5
Cincinnati 2 3 0 6 6 9
New England 1 1 3 6 4 4
D.C. United 1 2 2 5 6 7
Chicago 1 3 1 4 4 8
New York City FC 1 4 0 3 2 6
Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3
Inter Miami CF 0 5 0 0 3 8

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 4 1 0 12 13 5
Minnesota United 3 0 2 11 12 6
Portland 3 1 1 10 8 7
Los Angeles FC 2 0 3 9 15 10
Seattle 2 1 2 8 7 4
San Jose 2 1 2 8 10 10
Colorado 2 2 1 7 8 9
Vancouver 2 3 0 6 7 10
Real Salt Lake 1 1 3 6 3 3
FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2
Houston 0 2 3 3 6 11
LA Galaxy 0 3 2 2 5 11

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Thursday, July 30

Philadelphia 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Advertisement

Friday, July 31

Los Angeles FC 1, Orlando City 1, Orlando City advances 5-4 on penalty kicks

Saturday, August 1

Minnesota 4, San Jose 1

Portland 3, New York City FC 1

Wednesday, August 5

Portland 2, Philadelphia 1

Thursday, August 6

Orlando City 3, Minnesota 1

Tuesday, August 11

Orlando City at Portland, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
8|11 2020 International Explosives Safety...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Billings Vet Center welcomes Vietnam Veterans home with Quilts of Valor