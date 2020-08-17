Listen Live Sports

MLS Glance

August 17, 2020 10:05 am
 
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 4 0 1 13 9 1
Toronto FC 2 0 3 9 9 7
Orlando City 2 1 2 8 7 5
Philadelphia 2 1 2 8 7 7
Montreal 2 2 1 7 8 8
New York 2 2 1 7 5 7
Atlanta 2 3 0 6 4 5
New England 1 1 3 6 4 4
Cincinnati 2 3 0 6 6 9
D.C. United 1 2 2 5 6 7
Nashville SC 1 2 1 4 2 3
Chicago 1 3 1 4 4 8
New York City FC 1 4 0 3 2 6
Inter Miami CF 0 5 0 0 3 8

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 4 1 0 12 13 5
Minnesota United 3 0 2 11 12 6
Portland 3 1 1 10 8 7
Los Angeles FC 2 0 3 9 15 10
Seattle 2 1 2 8 7 4
San Jose 2 1 2 8 10 10
Colorado 2 2 1 7 8 9
Vancouver 2 3 0 6 7 10
Real Salt Lake 1 1 3 6 3 3
FC Dallas 1 1 2 5 4 3
Houston 0 2 3 3 6 11
LA Galaxy 0 3 2 2 5 11

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Tuesday, August 11

Portland 2, Orlando City 1

Wednesday, August 12

Nashville 1, FC Dallas 0

Monday, August 17

Nashville 0, FC Dallas 0, tie

Tuesday, August 18

Vancouver at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Thursday, August 20

New York City FC at New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, August 21

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 22

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Miami, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, August 23

Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.

Monday, August 24

Columbus at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, August 25

New England at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 26

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, August 28

Toronto FC at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 29

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 1 p.m.

Orlando City at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

