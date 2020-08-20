Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

MLS Glance

August 20, 2020 10:05 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 5 0 1 16 12 1
Toronto FC 3 0 3 12 12 7
New York 3 2 1 10 6 7
Philadelphia 2 1 3 9 7 7
Orlando City 2 1 2 8 7 5
Montreal 2 2 1 7 8 8
New England 1 1 4 7 4 4
Atlanta 2 3 0 6 4 5
Cincinnati 2 3 0 6 6 9
D.C. United 1 2 2 5 6 7
Nashville SC 1 2 1 4 2 3
Chicago 1 4 1 4 4 11
New York City FC 1 5 0 3 2 7
Inter Miami CF 0 5 0 0 3 8

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 4 1 0 12 13 5
Minnesota United 3 0 2 11 12 6
Portland 3 1 1 10 8 7
Los Angeles FC 2 0 3 9 15 10
Seattle 2 1 2 8 7 4
San Jose 2 1 2 8 10 10
Colorado 2 2 1 7 8 9
Vancouver 2 4 0 6 7 13
Real Salt Lake 1 1 3 6 3 3
FC Dallas 1 1 2 5 4 3
Houston 0 2 3 3 6 11
LA Galaxy 0 3 2 2 5 11

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Monday, August 17

Nashville 0, FC Dallas 0, tie

Advertisement

Tuesday, August 18

Toronto FC 3, Vancouver 0

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

Thursday, August 20

New York 1, New York City FC 0

Columbus 3, Chicago 0

Philadelphia 0, New England 0, tie

Friday, August 21

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Vancouver at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 22

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Miami, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, August 23

Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.

Monday, August 24

Columbus at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, August 25

New England at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 26

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, August 28

Toronto FC at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 29

Orlando City at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 30

Miami at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, September 1

Montreal at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired