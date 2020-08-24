Listen Live Sports

MLS Glance

August 24, 2020
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 5 1 1 16 12 2
Toronto FC 4 0 3 15 13 7
New York 3 2 1 10 6 7
Atlanta 3 3 0 9 6 5
Philadelphia 2 1 3 9 7 7
Orlando City 2 2 2 8 9 8
Montreal 2 2 1 7 8 8
Cincinnati 2 3 1 7 6 9
New England 1 1 4 7 4 4
D.C. United 1 2 3 6 6 7
New York City FC 2 5 0 6 3 7
Nashville SC 1 3 1 4 2 5
Chicago 1 4 1 4 4 11
Inter Miami CF 1 5 0 3 6 10

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 5 1 0 15 15 6
Seattle 3 1 2 11 10 4
Minnesota United 3 1 2 11 13 8
Portland 3 2 1 10 8 10
Los Angeles FC 2 1 3 9 15 12
Real Salt Lake 2 1 3 9 7 4
San Jose 2 1 2 8 10 10
Colorado 2 3 1 7 9 13
Vancouver 2 5 0 6 7 14
FC Dallas 1 1 3 6 4 3
LA Galaxy 1 3 2 5 7 11
Houston 0 2 4 4 6 11

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Monday, August 17

Nashville 0, FC Dallas 0, tie

Tuesday, August 18

Toronto FC 3, Vancouver 0

Thursday, August 20

New York 1, New York City FC 0

Columbus 3, Chicago 0

Philadelphia 0, New England 0, tie

Friday, August 21

D.C. United 0, Cincinnati 0, tie

Sporting Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1

FC Dallas 0, Houston 0, tie

Toronto FC 1, Vancouver 0

Saturday, August 22

LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 0

Atlanta 2, Nashville 0

Miami 3, Orlando City 2

Real Salt Lake 4, Colorado 1

Sunday, August 23

Seattle 3, Portland 0

Monday, August 24

New York City FC 1, Columbus 0

Tuesday, August 25

New England at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 26

Nashville at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m.

Friday, August 28

Toronto FC at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 29

Orlando City at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 30

Miami at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, September 1

Montreal at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, September 2

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

