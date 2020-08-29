Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

MLS Glance

August 29, 2020 10:05 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 5 0 3 18 14 7
Columbus 5 1 2 17 12 2
Philadelphia 4 1 3 15 12 8
Orlando City 4 2 2 14 15 10
New England 2 1 5 11 7 6
New York 3 3 2 11 7 9
Montreal 3 3 1 10 10 9
Atlanta 3 4 0 9 7 8
New York City FC 3 5 0 9 6 8
Cincinnati 2 4 2 8 6 12
Chicago 2 5 1 7 8 14
D.C. United 1 4 3 6 8 13
Nashville SC 1 4 1 4 3 8
Inter Miami CF 1 5 0 3 6 10

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 5 2 1 16 18 12
Seattle 3 1 2 11 10 4
Minnesota United 3 2 2 11 14 11
Portland 3 2 2 11 12 14
Real Salt Lake 2 1 4 10 11 8
Los Angeles FC 2 1 3 9 15 12
FC Dallas 2 1 3 9 7 4
San Jose 2 2 2 8 12 13
LA Galaxy 2 3 2 8 10 13
Colorado 2 3 2 8 10 14
Houston 1 2 4 7 11 13
Vancouver 2 6 0 6 7 16

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, August 22

LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 0

Advertisement

Atlanta 2, Nashville 0

        Insight by CyberArk and Merlin: Federal technology experts examine strategies for managed remote access in this exclusive executive briefing.

Miami 3, Orlando City 2

Real Salt Lake 4, Colorado 1

Sunday, August 23

Seattle 3, Portland 0

Monday, August 24

New York City FC 1, Columbus 0

Tuesday, August 25

New England 2, D.C. United 1

Philadelphia 1, New York 0

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Chicago 3, Cincinnati 0

Montreal 2, Vancouver 0

Houston 5, Sporting Kansas City 2

Wednesday, August 26

Orlando City 3, Nashville 1

Friday, August 28

Toronto FC 1, Montreal 0

Saturday, August 29

Orlando City 3, Atlanta 1

Philadelphia 4, D.C. United 1

New York City FC 3, Chicago 1

Columbus 0, Cincinnati 0, tie

New York 1, New England 1, tie

FC Dallas 3, Minnesota 1

Sporting Kansas City 1, Colorado 1, tie

LA Galaxy 3, San Jose 2

Real Salt Lake 4, Portland 4, tie

Sunday, August 30

Miami at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, September 1

Montreal at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, September 2

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 5

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 6

New York City FC at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Miami, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 9

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Thursday, September 10

San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired