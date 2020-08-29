All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto FC
|5
|0
|3
|18
|14
|7
|Columbus
|5
|1
|2
|17
|12
|2
|Philadelphia
|4
|1
|3
|15
|12
|8
|Orlando City
|4
|2
|2
|14
|15
|10
|New England
|2
|1
|5
|11
|7
|6
|New York
|3
|3
|2
|11
|7
|9
|Montreal
|3
|3
|1
|10
|10
|9
|Atlanta
|3
|4
|0
|9
|7
|8
|New York City FC
|3
|5
|0
|9
|6
|8
|Cincinnati
|2
|4
|2
|8
|6
|12
|Chicago
|2
|5
|1
|7
|8
|14
|D.C. United
|1
|4
|3
|6
|8
|13
|Nashville SC
|1
|4
|1
|4
|3
|8
|Inter Miami CF
|1
|5
|0
|3
|6
|10
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|5
|2
|1
|16
|18
|12
|Seattle
|3
|1
|2
|11
|10
|4
|Minnesota United
|3
|2
|2
|11
|14
|11
|Portland
|3
|2
|2
|11
|12
|14
|Real Salt Lake
|2
|1
|4
|10
|11
|8
|Los Angeles FC
|2
|1
|3
|9
|15
|12
|FC Dallas
|2
|1
|3
|9
|7
|4
|San Jose
|2
|2
|2
|8
|12
|13
|LA Galaxy
|2
|3
|2
|8
|10
|13
|Colorado
|2
|3
|2
|8
|10
|14
|Houston
|1
|2
|4
|7
|11
|13
|Vancouver
|2
|6
|0
|6
|7
|16
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Saturday, August 22
LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 0
Atlanta 2, Nashville 0
Miami 3, Orlando City 2
Real Salt Lake 4, Colorado 1
Sunday, August 23
Seattle 3, Portland 0
Monday, August 24
New York City FC 1, Columbus 0
Tuesday, August 25
New England 2, D.C. United 1
Philadelphia 1, New York 0
Chicago 3, Cincinnati 0
Montreal 2, Vancouver 0
Houston 5, Sporting Kansas City 2
Wednesday, August 26
Orlando City 3, Nashville 1
Friday, August 28
Toronto FC 1, Montreal 0
Saturday, August 29
Orlando City 3, Atlanta 1
Philadelphia 4, D.C. United 1
New York City FC 3, Chicago 1
Columbus 0, Cincinnati 0, tie
New York 1, New England 1, tie
FC Dallas 3, Minnesota 1
Sporting Kansas City 1, Colorado 1, tie
LA Galaxy 3, San Jose 2
Real Salt Lake 4, Portland 4, tie
Sunday, August 30
Miami at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Tuesday, September 1
Montreal at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, September 2
Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at New England, 8 p.m.
Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 5
Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m.
Toronto FC at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 6
New York City FC at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Miami, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 9
FC Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Toronto FC at Montreal, 8 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Thursday, September 10
San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.
