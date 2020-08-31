Listen Live Sports

MLS Glance

August 31, 2020 10:05 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 5 0 3 18 14 7
Columbus 5 1 2 17 12 2
Philadelphia 4 1 3 15 12 8
Orlando City 4 2 2 14 15 10
New England 2 1 5 11 7 6
New York 3 3 2 11 7 9
Montreal 3 3 1 10 10 9
Atlanta 3 4 0 9 7 8
New York City FC 3 5 0 9 6 8
Cincinnati 2 4 2 8 6 12
Nashville SC 2 4 1 7 4 8
Chicago 2 5 1 7 8 14
D.C. United 1 4 3 6 8 13
Inter Miami CF 1 6 0 3 6 11

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 5 2 1 16 18 12
Seattle 4 1 2 14 13 5
Minnesota United 3 2 2 11 14 11
Portland 3 2 2 11 12 14
Real Salt Lake 2 1 4 10 11 8
FC Dallas 2 1 3 9 7 4
Los Angeles FC 2 2 3 9 16 15
San Jose 2 2 2 8 12 13
LA Galaxy 2 3 2 8 10 13
Colorado 2 3 2 8 10 14
Houston 1 2 4 7 11 13
Vancouver 2 6 0 6 7 16

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, August 23

Seattle 3, Portland 0

Monday, August 24

New York City FC 1, Columbus 0

Tuesday, August 25

New England 2, D.C. United 1

Philadelphia 1, New York 0

Chicago 3, Cincinnati 0

Montreal 2, Vancouver 0

Houston 5, Sporting Kansas City 2

Wednesday, August 26

Orlando City 3, Nashville 1

Friday, August 28

Toronto FC 1, Montreal 0

Saturday, August 29

Orlando City 3, Atlanta 1

Philadelphia 4, D.C. United 1

New York City FC 3, Chicago 1

Columbus 0, Cincinnati 0, tie

New York 1, New England 1, tie

FC Dallas 3, Minnesota 1

Sporting Kansas City 1, Colorado 1, tie

LA Galaxy 3, San Jose 2

Real Salt Lake 4, Portland 4, tie

Sunday, August 30

Nashville 1, Miami 0

Seattle 3, Los Angeles FC 1

Tuesday, September 1

Montreal at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, September 2

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 5

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 6

New York City FC at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Miami, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 9

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 10

San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.

