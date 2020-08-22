Listen Live Sports

MLS Leaders

August 22, 2020 11:09 am
 
1 min read
      

Through Friday, August 21

Goals
Diego Rossi, LFC 6
Ayo Akinola, TOR 5
Gyasi Zardes, CLB 5
Chris Mueller, ORL 4

9 players tied with 3

Assists
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 7
Latif Blessing, LFC 4
Jan Gregus, MIN 4
Alan Pulido, KC 4
Sebastian Blanco, POR 3
Francisco Ginella, LFC 3
Brian Rodriguez, LFC 3

26 players tied with 2

___

Shots
Gustavo Bou, NE 27
Memo Rodriguez, HOU 23
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 22
Diego Rossi, LFC 22
Brian Rodriguez, LFC 19
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 19
Adam Buksa, NE 18
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 18
Robert Beric, CHI 17
Alan Pulido, KC 17

___

Shots on Goal
Diego Rossi, LFC 13
Ayo Akinola, TOR 10
Gustavo Bou, NE 9
Robert Beric, CHI 8
Chris Mueller, ORL 8
Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 8
Khiry Shelton, KC 8
Adam Buksa, NE 7
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 7
Randall Leal, NSH 7
Cristian Pavon, LA 7
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 7
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 7
Memo Rodriguez, HOU 7

___

Cautions
Fabian Herbers, CHI 4

10 players tied with 3

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Fabian Herbers, CHI 4 0 4
Junior Moreno, DC 3 1 4

11 players tied with 3

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Andrew Tarbell, CLB 0.00
Eloy Room, CLB 0.25
Jimmy Maurer, DAL 0.33
Tim Melia, KC 0.41
Zac MacMath, RSL 0.60
Matt Turner, NE 0.60
Joe Willis, NSH 0.75
Stefan Frei, SEA 0.80
Pedro Gallese, ORL 1.00
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.00
Brad Guzan, ATL 1.00
Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN 1.00

___

Shutouts
Zac MacMath, RSL 3
Eloy Room, CLB 3
Matt Turner, NE 3
Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN 3
Quentin Westberg, TOR 3
Andre Blake, PHI 2
Stefan Frei, SEA 2
Jimmy Maurer, DAL 2
Tim Melia, KC 2
Andrew Tarbell, CLB 2
Daniel Vega, SJ 2
Joe Willis, NSH 2

___

Saves
Andre Blake, PHI 28
Sean Johnson, NYC 28
Bill Hamid, DC 21
Marko Maric, HOU 19
David Bingham, LA 17
Stefan Frei, SEA 17
Thomas Hasal, VAN 17
Clement Diop, MTL 16
Jimmy Maurer, DAL 16
Daniel Vega, SJ 16

___

