MLS Leaders

August 25, 2020 10:36 am
 
MLS Leaders

Through Monday, August 24

Goals
Diego Rossi, LFC 6
Ayo Akinola, TOR 5
Gyasi Zardes, CLB 5
Chris Mueller, ORL 4
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 4

12 players tied with 3

Assists
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 7
Latif Blessing, LFC 4
Jan Gregus, MIN 4
Alan Pulido, KC 4
Sebastian Blanco, POR 3
Francisco Ginella, LFC 3
Cristian Pavon, LA 3
Brian Rodriguez, LFC 3

33 players tied with 2

___

Shots
Gustavo Bou, NE 27
Diego Rossi, LFC 25
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 24
Memo Rodriguez, HOU 23
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 22
Brian Rodriguez, LFC 20
Adam Buksa, NE 18
Cristian Pavon, LA 18
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 18
Robert Beric, CHI 17
Randall Leal, NSH 17
Alan Pulido, KC 17

___

Shots on Goal
Diego Rossi, LFC 15
Ayo Akinola, TOR 10
Gustavo Bou, NE 9
Cristian Pavon, LA 9
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 9
Robert Beric, CHI 8
Damir Kreilach, RSL 8
Chris Mueller, ORL 8
Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 8
Khiry Shelton, KC 8

___

Cautions
Fabian Herbers, CHI 4

11 players tied with 3

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Fabian Herbers, CHI 4 0 4
Junior Moreno, DC 3 1 4

12 players tied with 3

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Eloy Room, CLB 0.25
Jimmy Maurer, DAL 0.33
Andrew Tarbell, CLB 0.33
Tim Melia, KC 0.41
Zac MacMath, RSL 0.60
Matt Turner, NE 0.60
Stefan Frei, SEA 0.67
Brad Guzan, ATL 0.83
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.00
Sean Johnson, NYC 1.00
Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN 1.00
Joe Willis, NSH 1.00

___

Shutouts
Stefan Frei, SEA 3
Zac MacMath, RSL 3
Eloy Room, CLB 3
Matt Turner, NE 3
Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN 3
Quentin Westberg, TOR 3
Andre Blake, PHI 2
Sean Johnson, NYC 2
Jimmy Maurer, DAL 2
Tim Melia, KC 2
Andrew Tarbell, CLB 2
Daniel Vega, SJ 2
Joe Willis, NSH 2

___

Saves
Sean Johnson, NYC 31
Andre Blake, PHI 28
Stefan Frei, SEA 22
Bill Hamid, DC 21
David Bingham, LA 20
Marko Maric, HOU 19
Brad Guzan, ATL 18
Thomas Hasal, VAN 17
Clement Diop, MTL 16
Jimmy Maurer, DAL 16
Daniel Vega, SJ 16

___

