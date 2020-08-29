Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

MLS Leaders

August 29, 2020 11:05 am
 
1 min read
      

Through Friday, August 28

Goals
Diego Rossi, LFC 6
Ayo Akinola, TOR 5
Chris Mueller, ORL 5
Gyasi Zardes, CLB 5
Gadi Kinda, KC 4
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 4

16 players tied with 3

Assists
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 7
Latif Blessing, LFC 4
Jan Gregus, MIN 4
Alan Pulido, KC 4
Darwin Quintero, HOU 4
Sebastian Blanco, POR 3
Francisco Ginella, LFC 3
Cristian Pavon, LA 3
Brian Rodriguez, LFC 3

40 players tied with 2

___

Shots
Gustavo Bou, NE 30
Memo Rodriguez, HOU 25
Diego Rossi, LFC 25
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 24
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 22
Brian Rodriguez, LFC 20
Adam Buksa, NE 19
Randall Leal, NSH 19
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 19
Alan Pulido, KC 19

___

Advertisement
Shots on Goal
Diego Rossi, LFC 15
Gustavo Bou, NE 12
Ayo Akinola, TOR 10
Chris Mueller, ORL 9
Cristian Pavon, LA 9
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 9
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 9
Robert Beric, CHI 8
Damir Kreilach, RSL 8
Randall Leal, NSH 8
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 8
Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 8
Memo Rodriguez, HOU 8
Khiry Shelton, KC 8

___

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

Cautions
Frankie Amaya, CIN 4
Fabian Herbers, CHI 4
Joao Moutinho, ORL 4

14 players tied with 3

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Frankie Amaya, CIN 4 0 4
Fabian Herbers, CHI 4 0 4
Junior Moreno, DC 3 1 4
Joao Moutinho, ORL 4 0 4

15 players tied with 3

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Eloy Room, CLB 0.25
Jimmy Maurer, DAL 0.33
Andrew Tarbell, CLB 0.33
Zac MacMath, RSL 0.60
Stefan Frei, SEA 0.67
Matt Turner, NE 0.67
Brad Guzan, ATL 0.83
Andre Blake, PHI 1.00
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.00
Sean Johnson, NYC 1.00
Quentin Westberg, TOR 1.00

___

Shutouts
Quentin Westberg, TOR 4
Andre Blake, PHI 3
Stefan Frei, SEA 3
Zac MacMath, RSL 3
Eloy Room, CLB 3
Matt Turner, NE 3
Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN 3
Clement Diop, MTL 2
Sean Johnson, NYC 2
Jimmy Maurer, DAL 2
Tim Melia, KC 2
Andrew Tarbell, CLB 2
Daniel Vega, SJ 2
Joe Willis, NSH 2

___

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Saves
Andre Blake, PHI 31
Sean Johnson, NYC 31
Bill Hamid, DC 25
Stefan Frei, SEA 22
David Bingham, LA 20
Marko Maric, HOU 20
Clement Diop, MTL 19
Thomas Hasal, VAN 19
Brad Guzan, ATL 18
Pedro Gallese, ORL 17
Matt Turner, NE 17

___

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired