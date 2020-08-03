Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Named Michele Meyer-Shipp Chief People and Culture Officer.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Added RHP Kyle Bradish, OF Ryan McKenna and LHP Bruce Zimmerman to the 60-man player pool and sent them to the alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated OF Nomar Mazara from the IL. Optioned C Yermín Mercedes to the alternate training site. Transferred RHP Jimmy Lambert to the 45-day IL from the 10-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Beau Burrows to the alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned 1B Jared Walsh and CF Michael Hermosillo to the alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of LHP Caleb Thielbar from the alternate training site. Optioned LaMonte Wade Jr. to the alternate training site.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Jhoulys Chacin outright to the alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RF Aristides Aquino to the alternate training site. Activated 1B Joey Votto from the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated LHP Brett Anderson from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Jacob Nottingham to the alternate training site. Recalled INFs Ryon Healy and Mark Mathias from the alternate training site. RHP Shelby Miller has opted out of the season. OF Hedbert Perez and RHP Justin Topa added to the 60-man player pool and transferred to the alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled C Ali Sanchez from the alternate training site. Place OF Yoenis Cespedes on the restricted list. Sent RHP Hunter Strickland outright to the alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Enyel De Los Santos from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Reggie McClain on the paternity list.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of RHP Yacksel Rios from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Michael Feliz on the 45-day IL from the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Andrew Triggs to the alternate training site. Recalled LHP Andrew Suarez from the alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OL Jake Benzinger, S Reggie Floyd and WR Rashad Medaris.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB Darqueze Dennard.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived TE Moritz Bohringer and RB Devwah Whaley. Placed DT Joshou Tupou on the reserve/opt-out list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released OL Dino Boyd. Activated DT John Jenkins and TE Eric Saubert fromt the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DB Jordan Lucas on the reserve/opt-out list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated P Jamie Gillan from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived RB Brian Herrien. Activated S Karl Joseph from the PUP list. Placed QB Garrett Gilbert on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated TE Isaac Nauta from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released QB Jalen Morton and FB Elijah Wellman.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Claimed CB Picasso Nelson Jr. off waivers from Indianapolis. Activated LB Jerome Baker off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Malcolm Perry on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed general manager Rick Spielman to a multi-year contract extension. Acquired in a trade from Las Vegas DT PJ Hall for an undisclosed 2021 draft pick. Activated LB Anthony Barr and DE Ifeadi Odenigbo from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Ben Gedeon on the PUP list. Waived WR Davion Davis and CB Kemon Hall.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Removed QB Alex Tanney from the reserve/non-football injury list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed T Isaiah Wislon to a rookie contract. Activated T Isaiah Wilson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Re-signed G Zac Kerin.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived DE Cameron Malveaux, DB Maurice Smith and TE Caleb Wilson. Released RB Josh Ferguson. Announced that LB Josh Harvey-Clemons has opted out of the 2020 season.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed D Bakaye Dibassy.

