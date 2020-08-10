Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Jorge Lopez on the 10-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Released LHP Brian Johnson.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Buck Farmer on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Beau Burrows from alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Transferred CF Franchy Cordero from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Chance Adams to alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated RHP Jose Rodriguez for assignment. Optioned LHP Jose Suarez to alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent CF Aaron Whitefield outright to alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF Thairo Estrada to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Bryan Shaw from alternate training site. Placed RHP Carl Edwards on 10-day IL retroactive to August 7. Claimed RHP Brady Lail off waivers from Chicago White Sox. Designated INF Patrick Wisdom for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Charlie Morton on the 10-day IL. Activated LHP Jose Alvarado from the paternity list.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed 2B Derek Dietrich to a minor league contract and assigned to alternate training site. Recalled LHP Taylor Hearn from alternate training site. Optioned OF Adolis Garcia to alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of RHP Jeremy Beasley from alternate training site. Placed LHP Madison Bumgarner on the 10-day IL.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Chad Sobotka to alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Traded LHP Brooks Raley to Houston for a player to be named later.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed RHP Joe Kelly on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 9. Recalled LHP Adam Kolarek from alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated 2B Luis Urias from the 10-day IL. Designated 1B/OF Logan Morrison for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Marcus Stroman on the restricted list after opting out of the 2020 season.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RF Kyle Garlick to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced RHP Jandel Gustave has cleared waivers, was outrighted to Sacramento (PCL) and elected free agency. Announced RHP Jandel Gustave has cleared waivers and was optioned to alternate training site.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Victor Williams CEO of NBA Africa.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived FB Bronson Rechsteiner.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed G Jovahn Fair. Waived CB Jameson Houston.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed WR Travis Fulgham off waivers from Detroit. Waived LB Jamal Davis.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated CB Gareon Conley from the PUP list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT Taylor Stallworth.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Claimed TE Nate Wieting off waivers from Cleveland.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived LB Cam Smith with non-football injury designation.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Re-signed DE Vinny Curry to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived CB Brian Allen and RB Anthony Jones.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived WR Travis Jonsen.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed LB Josh Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Reilly Walsh to a three-year, entry-level contract.

COLLEGE

LA SALLE — Named Chirstine Pereira Assistant Athletic Director for Compliance.

