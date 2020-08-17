Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHP Dillon Tate from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Evan Phillips to alternate training site.

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated LHP Josh Taylor from the IL. Optioned RHP Chris Mazza to alternate training site. Placed INF Christian Arroyo on the IL, retroactive to Aug. 14.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Adam Engel on the IL. Purchased the contract of OF Luis Gonzalez from the Schaumburg training facility.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RF Oscar Mercado to alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled INF Isaac Paredes from alternate training site. Designated INF Dawel Lugo for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated LFP Aroldis Chapman from the IL. Designated RHP David Hale for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Aaron Slegers to alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Sam Gaviglio to alternate training site.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Chad Sobotka to alternate training site. Activated 1B Matt Adams from the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Tyson Miller from alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned 2B Christian Colon to alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP JoJo Romero to alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of RHP Nabil Crismatt from alternate training site and added to active roster. Optioned RHP Roel Ramirez to alternate training site and added to the taxi squad. Recalled RHP Jake Woodford from alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled C Luis Torrens and 3B Ty France from alternate training site. Placed C Francisco Mejia and LF Tommy Pham on the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled OF Steven Duggar from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Dereck Rodriguez to alternate training site and added to the taxi squad.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived HB Rodney Anderson.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Jonathan Williams. Waived RB Wes Hills.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived LB Quentin Poling with an injury designation.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Ben Braden, TE Paul Butler and TE Alex Ellis.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Released K Chandler Catanzaro. Signed DT Daylon Mack.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Marcus Green. Waived QB Kyle Lauletta.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated WR Corey Davis from the PUP list.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired M Fatai Alashe from FC Cincinnati in exchange for 2020 MLS SuperDraft second-round selection.

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired a 2021 MLS SuperDraft second-round selection from Columbus Crew SC in exchange for M Fatai Alashe.

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed D Mohamed Traore.

LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Acquired $50,000 in allocation money from Houston Dynamo.

NASHVILLE SC — Signed G Brady Scott.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired F/M Kekuta Manneh from FC Cincinnati in exchange for a 2020 international roster slot, which will return to New England on Jan. 1, 2021. Acquired M Tommy McNamara, $150,000 in 2020 allocation money, and $25,000 in 2021 allocation money from the Houston Dynamo in exchange for M Wilfried Zahibo and a 2020 international roster slot, which will return to the Revolution on Jan. 1, 2021.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Jack McGlynn to a homegrown player contract effective Jan. 1, 2021.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed G Isaac Boehmer to an MLS Homegrown contract through 2020.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Re-signed F Tyler Spezia to a one-year contract.

