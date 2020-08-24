Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced the promotion of Noah Garden to chief revenue officer and Chris Marinak to chief operations and strategy officer.

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned LHP Logan Allen to alternate training site. Activated C Sandy Leon from the family medical emergency list.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHP James Paxton and SS Gleyber Torres on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 21.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Jordan Weems and C Jonah Heim from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Paul Blackburn and C Austin Allen to alternate training site.

Advertisement

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded 1B Daniel Vogelbach to Toronto for cash considerations.

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated C Robinson Chirinos from the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Leody Taveras from alternate training site. Placed RHP Jesse Chavez on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 23. Designated INF/OF Rob Refsnyder for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated LHP Thomas Pannone for assignment. Placed RHP Trent Thornton on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Travis Bergen from alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed RHP Merill Kelly on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Riley Smith from alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated RHP Robert Stephenson from the 10-day IL. Designated LHP Cody Reed for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Transferred RHP Joe Harvey from the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled 1B Lewin Diaz, RHP Jorge Guzman and Jesus Tinoco from alternate training site. Optioned SS Eddy Alvarez and LHP Brandon Leibrandt to alternate training site. Placed LHP Stephen Tarpley on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 22. Designated RHP Sterling Sharp for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed RHP Carson Fulmer of waivers from Detroit. Designated CF Guillermo Heredia for assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Joe Harvey from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Released RF Hunter Pence.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled LHP Ben Braymer from alternate training site. Placed LHP Seth Romero on the 10-day IL.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Fired coach Brett Brown.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released G Jamon Brown.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed CB Ike Brown on the reserve/retire list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Tim Sinclair public address announcer.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated TE Andrew Vollert from the commissioner’s exempt list. Waived WR Chad Williams with an injury designation.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived DE Curtis Weaver with an injury designation.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-Signed K Nick Folk. Signed DL Michael Barnett.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed CB Johnson Bademosi on injured reserve.

HOCKEY

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Loaned F Eeli Tolvanen to Jokerit (Kontinental Hockey League) until the start of training camp for the 2020-21 NHL season.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Suspended Atlanta United D Franco Escobar for one match and fined an undisclosed amount for violent conduct against Nashville SC F Dominique Badji in an Aug. 22 match. Suspended New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena for three games and fined $15,000 for unacceptable conduct and use of inappropriate language against officials after a July 25 match against Philadelphia.

AUSTIN FC — Signed F Cecilio Dominguez.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Kris Ward team tactical analysis and player performance development coach.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.