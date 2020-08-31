Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Transactions

August 31, 2020 2:59 pm
 
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Chance Adams from alternate training site. Placed RHP Ian Kennedy on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Traded C Jason Castro to San Diego for RHP Gerardo Reyes. Optioned Gerardo Reyes to alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Deivi Garcia to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded RHP Austin Adams, C Austin Nola and RHP Dan Altaville to San Diego for IF Ty France, RHP Andres Munoz, C Luis Torrens and OF Taylor Trammell. Recalled OF Braden Bishop and IF Donovan Walton from alternate training site.

Advertisement

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated LHP Anthony Banda for assignment. Activated LHP Code Reed.

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Drew Smith and RHP Ariel Jurado to alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Hunter Strickland from alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Acquired Catcher Jason Castro from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for RHP Gerardo Reyes. Acquired RH Mike Clevinger, OF Greg Allen and a player to be named later from the Cleveland in exchange for C Austin Hedges, IF Gabriel Arias, IF Owen Miller, OF Josh Naylor, LHP Joey Cantillo and RHP Cal Quantrill.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived CB Jalen Davis.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed RB Napoleon Maxwell. Placed DB Michael Joseph on IR.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Olive Sagapolu. Placed FB Nick Bawden on IL.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Re-signed LB Zach Cunningham to a contract extension.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated Julian Blackmon from active/non-football IL.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived RB Leonard Fournette.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released CB Prince Amukamara.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Andy Jones. Waived LB James Crawford.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Acquired DE Yannick Ngakoue from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a second-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft and a conditional fifth-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

NEW YORK JETS — Released K Brett Maher. Signed WR Donte Moncrief.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed LB Fred Warner on reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Tony Brown. Released WR Darvin Kidsy Jr.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Loaned D Victor Soderstrom to Allsvenskan.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Named Jacques Martin as an Assistant Coach.

SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Loaned MF Taylor Kornieck to a club to be announced.

SKY BLUE FC — Loaned F Evelyne Viens to Paris FC.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired