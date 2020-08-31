Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

MLB — Suspended Cincinnati manager David bell for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for an on-field incident and excessive arguing during an Aug. 29 game against the Chicago Cubs. Suspended Chicago Cubs coach Mike Borzello for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for excessive arguing and failing to leave the dugout during an Aug. 29 game against Cincinnati. Suspended Cincinnati OF Jesse Winker for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for leaving the bench and contributing to the incitement of an on-field incident during an Aug. 29 game against the Chicago Cubs. Fined Cincinnati IF Joey Votto an undisclosed amount for leaving the bench and contributing to the incitement of an on-field incident during an Aug. 29 game against the Chicago Cubs.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Acquired LHP Kevin Smith and a player to be named later or cash considerations from the New York Mets in exchange for RHP Miguel Castro.

BOSTON RED SOX — traded OF Kevin Pillar and cash considerations to Colorado in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations as well as international amateur signing bonus pool space.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Purchased the contract of IF Yolmer Sanchez from alternate training camp. Designated IF Ryan Goins for assignment.

DETOIT TIGERS — Acquired Zack Short from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Cameron Maybin

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Chance Adams from alternate training site. Placed RHP Ian Kennedy on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Traded C Jason Castro to San Diego for RHP Gerardo Reyes. Optioned Gerardo Reyes to alternate training site. Acquired LHP Packy Naughton from Cincinnati and a player to be named later or cash considerations in exchange for OF Brian Goodwin. Recalled IF Jamal Jones from alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Deivi Garcia to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded RHP Austin Adams, C Austin Nola and RHP Dan Altaville to San Diego for IF Ty France, RHP Andres Munoz, C Luis Torrens and OF Taylor Trammell. Recalled OF Braden Bishop and IF Donovan Walton from alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated LHP Anthony Banda for assignment. Activated LHP Cody Reed.

TEXAS RANGERS — Traded LHP Mike Minor and cash considerations to Oakland in exchange for two players to be named later and international slot compensations. Acquired two players to be named later from New York Mets in exchange for cash considerations, C Robinson Chirinos and IF Todd Frazier.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired INF Jonathan Villar from Miami in exchange for a player to be named later. Acquired LHP Robbie Ray and cash considerations from Arizona in exchange for LHP Travis Bergen.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Acquired LHP Caleb Smith, RHP Humberto Mejía and a player to be named later from Miami for OF Starling Marte.

CHICAGO CUBS — Acquired LHP Josh Osich from Boston in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Designated IF Hernan Perez for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Traded RHP Ross Stripling for two players to be named later.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired three players to be named later from Philadelphia in exchange for RHP David Phelps.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Drew Smith and RHP Ariel Jurado to alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Hunter Strickland from alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated IF Colin Moran from the IL. Optioned IF Will Craig to alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Acquired Catcher Jason Castro from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for RHP Gerardo Reyes. Acquired RH Mike Clevinger, OF Greg Allen and a player to be named later from the Cleveland in exchange for C Austin Hedges, IF Gabriel Arias, IF Owen Miller, OF Josh Naylor, LHP Joey Cantillo and RHP Cal Quantrill. Acquired RHP Taylor Williams from Seattle in exchange for a player to be named later.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived CB Jalen Davis.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed WR DeAndrew White on IR. Waived De John Daka, WR Michael Dereus and C Sean Pollard.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed RB Napoleon Maxwell. Placed DB Michael Joseph on IR.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Olive Sagapolu. Placed FB Nick Bawden on IL.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Re-signed LB Zach Cunningham to a contract extension. Released LB Daren Bates.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated Julian Blackmon from active/non-football IL.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived RB Leonard Fournette.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released CB Prince Amukamara.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Andy Jones. Waived LB James Crawford.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Acquired DE Yannick Ngakoue from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a second-round selection in the 2021 draft and a conditional fifth-round selection in the 2022 draft.

NEW YORK JETS — Released K Brett Maher. Signed WR Donte Moncrief.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed LB Fred Warner on reserve/COVID-19 list.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Lance Lenoir. Waived RB Patrick with an injury designation.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Tony Brown. Released WR Darvin Kidsy Jr.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Loaned D Victor Soderstrom to Allsvenskan.

HOUSTON OILERS — Signed F Patrick Russell to one-year contract extension.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Named Jacques Martin as an Assistant Coach.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ST. LOUIS CITY SC — Named Bernhard Peters youth academy development consultant and Mike Forde executive chairman of sportsology.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Loaned MF Taylor Kornieck to a club to be announced.

SKY BLUE FC — Loaned F Evelyne Viens to Paris FC.

