Morton on IL with inflamed shoulder, Alvarado rejoins Rays

August 10, 2020 2:22 pm
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have placed right-hander Charlie Morton on the 10-day injured list due to inflammation in his pitching shoulder.

The move Monday came one day after Morton (1-1, 5.40 ERA) was removed from a start against the New York Yankees in the third inning. The 36-year-old Morton, an All-Star in 2018 and 2019, went 16-6 last year in his first season with Tampa Bay.

The Rays filled the roster opening by reinstating lefty reliever José Alvarado from the paternity list.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

