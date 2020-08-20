Mystics end seven-game skid with win over Atlanta.

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Stella Johnson set a Washington rookie record with six 3-pointers and scored a season-high 25 points, Myisha Hines-Allen added 23 points, and the Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream 98-91 on Wednesday night to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Johnson, who was making her first career start, was 6 of 9 from 3-point range, breaking Keri Chaconas’s rookie record of five for Washington in 1998. Johnson was one 3-pointer off the WNBA rookie record and two points shy of tying the Washington rookie record, set by Nikki McCray in 1998.

Ariel Atkins added 13 points, Emma Meesseman had 12 points and 10 assists, and Leilani Mitchell also scored 12 points for Washington (4-7).

Betnijah Laney and Courtney Williams each scored 30-plus points to lead Atlanta (2-10), which has lost nine straight games.

Advertisement

SPARKS 83, MERCURY 74

Candace Parker had 16 points, 12 rebounds and four assists to help the Sparks beat the Mercury for their fifth consecutive win.

Los Angeles was ahead 64-49 early in the fourth quarter until Diana Taurasi got Phoenix back in it by hitting four 3-pointers in a three-minute span. The Mercury were within 73-71 with 4:55 remaining but didn’t score again until Taurasi’s free throw at 1:12. Chelsea Gray gave Los Angeles a nine-point lead with two free throws at 52.9.

Gray and Brittney Sykes also scored 16 points for Los Angeles (8-3). Gray had six rebounds and six assists and Parker made 8 of 10 free throws as she reached 5,500 career points.

Parker scored 11 points in the first quarter as Los Angeles raced to a 24-10 lead.

Taurasi finished with 19 points for Phoenix (6-6). Brittney Griner added 13 points.

LYNX 91, WINGS 84

Rookie Crystal Dangerfield scored 21 points with five 3-pointers, Napheesa Collier added 18 points and the Lynx beat the Wings.

Dangerfield also had six assists to become the fourth Lynx rookie with 20-plus points and at least five assists in a game, joining Collier, Tonya Edwards and Betty Lennox. Collier made all three of her 3-point attempts as Minnesota went 14 of 23 from distance.

Damiris Dantas and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan each scored 10 points for Minnesota (5-7).

Allisha Gray also made five 3-pointers for Dallas (4-8) and finished with 22 points.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.