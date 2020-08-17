N.Y. Mets 11, Miami 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|11
|14
|11
|8
|8
|
|Nimmo cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.231
|McNeil dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.286
|Davis 3b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.284
|Conforto rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.314
|Hamilton cf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.056
|Canó 2b
|4
|3
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.412
|Giménez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Alonso 1b
|3
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|.241
|D.Smith lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.310
|Ramos c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.211
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|4
|11
|4
|7
|11
|
|Villar ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.242
|Aguilar dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.279
|Joyce lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.231
|Harrison cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Anderson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Brinson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|L.Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Cervelli c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.209
|Lavarnway c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Alvarez 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|Berti rf-2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.235
|Sierra cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|New York
|032
|014
|001_11
|14
|0
|Miami
|100
|010
|002_4
|11
|0
LOB_New York 12, Miami 15. 2B_D.Smith (7), Rosario (2), Ramos (3), Conforto (5), Joyce (1), Harrison (1). 3B_Nimmo (1). HR_Canó (3), off Sharp; Alonso (4), off Josh D.Smith; Canó (4), off Shafer; Alonso (5), off Shafer; Villar (2), off Familia. RBIs_D.Smith 2 (18), Rosario (5), Canó 4 (13), Alonso 2 (13), McNeil (8), Hamilton (1), Joyce (1), Villar (7), L.Díaz (1), Berti (2). SB_Sierra (3). SF_McNeil, Hamilton.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 8 (McNeil, Rosario, Canó, Ramos, Giménez); Miami 9 (Alvarez, Joyce, Villar 2, Lavarnway, Aguilar). RISP_New York 4 for 13; Miami 3 for 14.
Runners moved up_Davis. GIDP_Davis, McNeil.
DP_Miami 2 (Alvarez, Villar, L.Díaz; Anderson, L.Díaz).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gsellman
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|47
|7.71
|Shreve W,1-0
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|26
|3.09
|Familia
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|4.09
|Brach
|1
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.25
|Kilome S,1-1
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|5
|4
|72
|5.14
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yamamoto L,0-1
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|35
|11.42
|Sharp
|2
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|45
|3.60
|Josh D.Smith
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|25
|6.75
|Shafer
|1
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|32
|12.71
|Josh A.Smith
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|35
|1.35
|Forsythe
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|27
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Shreve 2-0, Sharp 2-0, Josh D.Smith 1-0. HBP_Gsellman (Berti), Sharp (Davis), Josh D.Smith (Conforto), Shafer (D.Smith). WP_Forsythe.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Randy Rosenberg; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:55.
