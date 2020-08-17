N.Y. Mets 11, Miami 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 11 14 11 8 8 Nimmo cf-rf 4 1 1 0 2 0 .231 McNeil dh 4 0 1 1 1 1 .286 Davis 3b 3 2 0 0 2 1 .284 Conforto rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .314 Hamilton cf 0 0 0 1 0 0 .056 Canó 2b 4 3 3 4 0 1 .412 Giménez 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Alonso 1b 3 2 3 2 2 0 .241 D.Smith lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .310 Ramos c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .206 Rosario ss 5 1 2 1 0 2 .211

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 4 11 4 7 11 Villar ss 5 2 2 1 1 0 .242 Aguilar dh 5 0 1 0 0 3 .279 Joyce lf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .231 Harrison cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .167 Anderson 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .222 Brinson rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .111 L.Díaz 1b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .250 Cervelli c 2 0 1 0 1 1 .209 Lavarnway c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .364 Alvarez 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .207 Berti rf-2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .235 Sierra cf-lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .300

New York 032 014 001_11 14 0 Miami 100 010 002_4 11 0

LOB_New York 12, Miami 15. 2B_D.Smith (7), Rosario (2), Ramos (3), Conforto (5), Joyce (1), Harrison (1). 3B_Nimmo (1). HR_Canó (3), off Sharp; Alonso (4), off Josh D.Smith; Canó (4), off Shafer; Alonso (5), off Shafer; Villar (2), off Familia. RBIs_D.Smith 2 (18), Rosario (5), Canó 4 (13), Alonso 2 (13), McNeil (8), Hamilton (1), Joyce (1), Villar (7), L.Díaz (1), Berti (2). SB_Sierra (3). SF_McNeil, Hamilton.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 8 (McNeil, Rosario, Canó, Ramos, Giménez); Miami 9 (Alvarez, Joyce, Villar 2, Lavarnway, Aguilar). RISP_New York 4 for 13; Miami 3 for 14.

Runners moved up_Davis. GIDP_Davis, McNeil.

DP_Miami 2 (Alvarez, Villar, L.Díaz; Anderson, L.Díaz).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gsellman 1 2-3 3 1 1 2 1 47 7.71 Shreve W,1-0 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 5 26 3.09 Familia 1 1 1 1 0 1 10 4.09 Brach 1 3 0 0 0 0 12 2.25 Kilome S,1-1 3 4 2 2 5 4 72 5.14

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Yamamoto L,0-1 1 1-3 3 3 3 3 1 35 11.42 Sharp 2 1-3 3 2 2 2 2 45 3.60 Josh D.Smith 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3 25 6.75 Shafer 1 3 4 4 1 0 32 12.71 Josh A.Smith 2 2 0 0 1 2 35 1.35 Forsythe 1 2 1 1 1 0 27 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Shreve 2-0, Sharp 2-0, Josh D.Smith 1-0. HBP_Gsellman (Berti), Sharp (Davis), Josh D.Smith (Conforto), Shafer (D.Smith). WP_Forsythe.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Randy Rosenberg; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:55.

