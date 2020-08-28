Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

New York (A) AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 25 3 5 3 5 7
Voit 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .310
Frazier rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .314
Gardner lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .183
Hicks cf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .205
G.Sánchez dh 2 0 0 1 1 1 .130
Tauchman lf-rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .304
Andújar 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .129
Wade 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Mercer ss 2 1 1 0 1 0 .333
Estrada 2b-3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .208
Kratz c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .357
New York (N) AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 24 4 8 4 2 4
Nimmo cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .255
Conforto rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .330
Davis 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Smith lf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .333
Canó dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .378
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .220
McNeil 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .259
1-Hamilton pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .053
Guillorme ss 1 1 0 0 1 1 .419
a-Rosario ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .215
A.Sánchez c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .200
New York (A) 003 000 0_3 5 0
New York (N) 100 010 2_4 8 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-homered for Guillorme in the 7th.

1-ran for McNeil in the 7th.

LOB_New York (A) 6, New York (N) 4. 2B_Hicks (7), Conforto (6), Smith (11), McNeil (5), Nimmo (6). HR_Rosario (3), off Chapman. RBIs_Kratz (1), Hicks (8), G.Sánchez (10), Smith (24), Nimmo (10), Rosario 2 (10). SB_Hamilton (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York (A) 2 (Andújar); New York (N) 3 (Smith, Conforto 2, Alonso). RISP_New York (A) 2 for 6; New York (N) 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Nimmo, Canó, A.Sánchez. GIDP_Tauchman, A.Sánchez.

DP_New York (A) 1 (Andújar, Voit); New York (N) 1 (McNeil, Guillorme, Alonso).

New York (A) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Loaisiga 3 3 1 1 0 3 39 2.81
Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.60
Nelson, H, 1 1 2 1 1 1 0 21 7.27
Cessa, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 4.22
Chapman, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 0 1 2 2 1 0 11 27.00
New York (N) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peterson 4 4 3 3 3 3 70 3.51
Familia 1 1 0 0 2 2 22 4.73
Brach 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 1.42
Hughes, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.09

IBB_off Familia (Tauchman).

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:23.

