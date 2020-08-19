Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3

August 19, 2020 10:38 pm
 
< a min read
      
New York Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 10 5 Totals 35 3 7 2
Nimmo cf-lf 5 1 2 0 Sierra cf 3 0 0 0
Conforto rf 4 2 1 2 b-Harrison ph-rf 2 0 0 0
Davis 3b 4 0 1 0 Aguilar 1b 5 1 2 0
Do.Smith lf 4 1 2 1 Dickerson lf 5 0 1 0
1-Hamilton pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Joyce dh 4 1 2 0
Canó dh 3 0 0 0 Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 3 1 1 0 Cervelli c 2 0 1 0
Guillorme 2b 4 0 2 1 Alvarez ss 3 1 0 1
Ramos c 3 0 1 1 Forsythe 2b 3 0 1 1
Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 Brinson rf 2 0 0 0
a-Villar ph-cf 2 0 0 0
New York 010 000 112 5
Miami 000 000 120 3

E_Davis (4). DP_New York 0, Miami 2. LOB_New York 7, Miami 9. 2B_Guillorme (3), Nimmo (4), Do.Smith 2 (10). HR_Conforto (4). SF_Ramos (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
deGrom 6 4 0 0 0 7
Familia, H, 2 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Wilson, H, 5 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Betances, H, 2 2-3 2 2 2 1 0
Díaz, W, 0-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 4
Miami
López 6 1-3 7 2 2 1 5
Hoyt 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Josh D.Smith 1-3 1 1 1 1 1
Josh A.Smith 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Kintzler, L, 1-2 1 2 2 2 0 1

HBP_Josh D.Smith (Conforto), Betances (Alvarez). WP_Wilson.

Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Alan Porter; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mark Wegner.

Advertisement

T_3:14.

        Insight by CyberArk and Merlin: Federal technology experts examine strategies for managed remote access in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired