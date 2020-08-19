N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3

New York Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 5 10 5 Totals 35 3 7 2 Nimmo cf-lf 5 1 2 0 Sierra cf 3 0 0 0 Conforto rf 4 2 1 2 b-Harrison ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Davis 3b 4 0 1 0 Aguilar 1b 5 1 2 0 Do.Smith lf 4 1 2 1 Dickerson lf 5 0 1 0 1-Hamilton pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Joyce dh 4 1 2 0 Canó dh 3 0 0 0 Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 3 1 1 0 Cervelli c 2 0 1 0 Guillorme 2b 4 0 2 1 Alvarez ss 3 1 0 1 Ramos c 3 0 1 1 Forsythe 2b 3 0 1 1 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 Brinson rf 2 0 0 0 a-Villar ph-cf 2 0 0 0

New York 010 000 112 — 5 Miami 000 000 120 — 3

E_Davis (4). DP_New York 0, Miami 2. LOB_New York 7, Miami 9. 2B_Guillorme (3), Nimmo (4), Do.Smith 2 (10). HR_Conforto (4). SF_Ramos (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York deGrom 6 4 0 0 0 7 Familia, H, 2 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 Wilson, H, 5 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Betances, H, 2 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 Díaz, W, 0-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 4

Miami López 6 1-3 7 2 2 1 5 Hoyt 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Josh D.Smith 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 Josh A.Smith 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Kintzler, L, 1-2 1 2 2 2 0 1

HBP_Josh D.Smith (Conforto), Betances (Alvarez). WP_Wilson.

Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Alan Porter; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:14.

