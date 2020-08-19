Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3

August 19, 2020 10:38 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 10 5 3 8
Nimmo cf-lf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .261
Conforto rf 4 2 1 2 0 1 .312
Davis 3b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .284
Do.Smith lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .323
1-Hamilton pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .053
Canó dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .373
Alonso 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .247
Guillorme 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .464
Ramos c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .211
Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .213
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 3 7 2 3 12
Sierra cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .296
b-Harrison ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .133
Aguilar 1b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .286
Dickerson lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .211
Joyce dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .257
Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Cervelli c 2 0 1 0 2 1 .250
Alvarez ss 3 1 0 1 0 2 .206
Forsythe 2b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .138
Brinson rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .100
a-Villar ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .233
New York 010 000 112_5 10 1
Miami 000 000 120_3 7 0

a-pinch hit for Brinson in the 7th. b-struck out for Sierra in the 7th.

1-ran for Do.Smith in the 8th.

E_Davis (4). LOB_New York 7, Miami 9. 2B_Guillorme (3), Nimmo (4), Do.Smith 2 (10). HR_Conforto (4), off Kintzler. RBIs_Ramos (5), Guillorme (6), Do.Smith (21), Conforto 2 (13), Alvarez (2), Forsythe (2). SF_Ramos.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Rosario 2, Guillorme); Miami 4 (Anderson, Harrison, Villar). RISP_New York 2 for 9; Miami 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Canó, Anderson. GIDP_Davis, Rosario.

DP_Miami 2 (Forsythe, Alvarez, Aguilar; Forsythe, Aguilar).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
deGrom 6 4 0 0 0 7 91 1.93
Familia, H, 2 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 14 4.09
Wilson, H, 5 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.70
Betances, H, 2 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 22 4.32
Díaz, W, 0-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 4 21 2.89
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
López 6 1-3 7 2 2 1 5 90 2.42
Hoyt 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.84
Josh D.Smith 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 18 10.80
Josh A.Smith 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 1.23
Kintzler, L, 1-2 1 2 2 2 0 1 19 4.32

Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 2-1, Díaz 3-1, Hoyt 2-0, Josh A.Smith 2-0. IBB_off López (Alonso). HBP_Josh D.Smith (Conforto), Betances (Alvarez). WP_Wilson.

Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Alan Porter; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:14.

