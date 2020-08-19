N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 10 5 3 8 Nimmo cf-lf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .261 Conforto rf 4 2 1 2 0 1 .312 Davis 3b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .284 Do.Smith lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .323 1-Hamilton pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .053 Canó dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .373 Alonso 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .247 Guillorme 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .464 Ramos c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .211 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .213

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 7 2 3 12 Sierra cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .296 b-Harrison ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .133 Aguilar 1b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .286 Dickerson lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .211 Joyce dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .257 Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Cervelli c 2 0 1 0 2 1 .250 Alvarez ss 3 1 0 1 0 2 .206 Forsythe 2b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .138 Brinson rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .100 a-Villar ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .233

New York 010 000 112_5 10 1 Miami 000 000 120_3 7 0

a-pinch hit for Brinson in the 7th. b-struck out for Sierra in the 7th.

1-ran for Do.Smith in the 8th.

E_Davis (4). LOB_New York 7, Miami 9. 2B_Guillorme (3), Nimmo (4), Do.Smith 2 (10). HR_Conforto (4), off Kintzler. RBIs_Ramos (5), Guillorme (6), Do.Smith (21), Conforto 2 (13), Alvarez (2), Forsythe (2). SF_Ramos.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Rosario 2, Guillorme); Miami 4 (Anderson, Harrison, Villar). RISP_New York 2 for 9; Miami 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Canó, Anderson. GIDP_Davis, Rosario.

DP_Miami 2 (Forsythe, Alvarez, Aguilar; Forsythe, Aguilar).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom 6 4 0 0 0 7 91 1.93 Familia, H, 2 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 14 4.09 Wilson, H, 5 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.70 Betances, H, 2 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 22 4.32 Díaz, W, 0-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 4 21 2.89

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA López 6 1-3 7 2 2 1 5 90 2.42 Hoyt 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.84 Josh D.Smith 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 18 10.80 Josh A.Smith 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 1.23 Kintzler, L, 1-2 1 2 2 2 0 1 19 4.32

Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 2-1, Díaz 3-1, Hoyt 2-0, Josh A.Smith 2-0. IBB_off López (Alonso). HBP_Josh D.Smith (Conforto), Betances (Alvarez). WP_Wilson.

Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Alan Porter; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:14.

