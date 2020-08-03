N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 7 9 7 8 6 Nimmo cf-lf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .265 Conforto rf 5 2 3 1 0 0 .286 Alonso 1b 2 1 0 0 3 1 .175 Canó 2b 2 0 2 3 1 0 .375 Dozier 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Davis dh 5 0 1 0 0 0 .310 Do.Smith lf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .250 Cordell cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Ramos c 4 1 2 3 0 0 .179 Giménez 3b-ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .357 Rosario ss 2 1 1 0 0 0 .231 Guillorme 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 7 2 4 15 Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 2 1 1 2 .195 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .194 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Ozuna lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .324 Adams dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .222 d’Arnaud c 4 1 2 1 0 2 .364 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 4 .368 Camargo 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .190 Inciarte cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .130

New York 004 120 000_7 9 0 Atlanta 000 020 000_2 7 2

E_Ozuna (0), Freeman (0). LOB_New York 8, Atlanta 8. 2B_Conforto (1), Inciarte (1). HR_Ramos (1), off Rusin; d’Arnaud (1), off deGrom. RBIs_Conforto (3), Canó 3 (4), Ramos 3 (0), d’Arnaud (6), Acuña Jr. (3). SB_Inciarte (1), Conforto (1), Giménez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Davis 2, Rosario, Guillorme); Atlanta 4 (Albies, Freeman, Acuña Jr.). RISP_New York 5 for 13; Atlanta 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Inciarte. GIDP_Adams.

DP_New York 1 (Dozier, Giménez, Alonso).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom W,0-0 6 5 2 2 1 10 104 1.64 Familia 2-3 2 0 0 1 2 24 4.91 Wilson H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 9.00 Hughes 2 0 0 0 2 3 31 0.00

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Soroka L,0-0 2 1-3 3 4 4 4 0 48 1.59 Rusin 3 1-3 6 3 3 3 3 59 8.10 Jackson 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 22 1.93 Dayton 2 0 0 0 0 2 26 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 3-0, Rusin 2-1, Jackson 1-0. WP_deGrom.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:16.

