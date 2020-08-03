N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|8
|6
|
|Nimmo cf-lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Conforto rf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Alonso 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.175
|Canó 2b
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.375
|Dozier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Davis dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Do.Smith lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|Cordell cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Ramos c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.179
|Giménez 3b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.357
|Rosario ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Guillorme 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|4
|15
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.195
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.194
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.324
|Adams dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.364
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.368
|Camargo 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.190
|Inciarte cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.130
|New York
|004
|120
|000_7
|9
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|020
|000_2
|7
|2
E_Ozuna (0), Freeman (0). LOB_New York 8, Atlanta 8. 2B_Conforto (1), Inciarte (1). HR_Ramos (1), off Rusin; d’Arnaud (1), off deGrom. RBIs_Conforto (3), Canó 3 (4), Ramos 3 (0), d’Arnaud (6), Acuña Jr. (3). SB_Inciarte (1), Conforto (1), Giménez (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Davis 2, Rosario, Guillorme); Atlanta 4 (Albies, Freeman, Acuña Jr.). RISP_New York 5 for 13; Atlanta 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Inciarte. GIDP_Adams.
DP_New York 1 (Dozier, Giménez, Alonso).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom W,0-0
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|10
|104
|1.64
|Familia
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|4.91
|Wilson H,3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9.00
|Hughes
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|31
|0.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Soroka L,0-0
|2
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|48
|1.59
|Rusin
|3
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|3
|59
|8.10
|Jackson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|1.93
|Dayton
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 3-0, Rusin 2-1, Jackson 1-0. WP_deGrom.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:16.
