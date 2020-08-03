Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2

August 3, 2020 10:46 pm
 
< a min read
      
New York Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 7 9 7 Totals 33 2 7 2
Nimmo cf-lf 4 1 0 0 Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 2 1
Conforto rf 5 2 3 1 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 2 1 0 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0
Canó 2b 2 0 2 3 Ozuna lf 3 0 1 0
Dozier 2b 2 0 0 0 Adams dh 4 0 0 0
Davis dh 5 0 1 0 d’Arnaud c 4 1 2 1
Do.Smith lf 2 1 0 0 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0
Cordell cf 1 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 3 0 1 0
Ramos c 4 1 2 3 Inciarte cf 3 1 1 0
Giménez 3b-ss 3 0 0 0
Rosario ss 2 1 1 0
Guillorme 3b 2 0 0 0
New York 004 120 000 7
Atlanta 000 020 000 2

E_Ozuna (0), Freeman (0). DP_New York 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_New York 8, Atlanta 8. 2B_Conforto (1), Inciarte (1). HR_Ramos (1), d’Arnaud (1). SB_Inciarte (1), Conforto (1), Giménez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
deGrom W,0-0 6 5 2 2 1 10
Familia 2-3 2 0 0 1 2
Wilson H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Hughes 2 0 0 0 2 3
Atlanta
Soroka L,0-0 2 1-3 3 4 4 4 0
Rusin 3 1-3 6 3 3 3 3
Jackson 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Dayton 2 0 0 0 0 2

WP_deGrom.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Alan Porter.

Advertisement

T_3:16.

        Insight by Ciena Government Solutions and Comcast Government Services: State Department, CIA and DISA provide insight into why networks need to be adaptable and scalable in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

F/A-18F Super Hornet launches from USS Gerald R. Ford