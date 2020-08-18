Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 3

August 18, 2020 10:45 pm
 
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 8 10 8 6 6
Nimmo cf-lf 5 1 3 2 0 0 .231
McNeil 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Giménez 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Davis 3b 3 1 1 1 2 1 .284
Conforto rf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .314
Canó dh 5 1 1 0 0 1 .412
Alonso 1b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .241
Do.Smith lf 3 0 1 2 1 0 .310
1-Hamilton pr-cf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .056
Rosario ss 5 1 2 3 0 1 .211
Nido c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .350
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 3 11 3 0 10
Villar ss 5 0 1 0 0 3 .242
Joyce lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .231
Aguilar 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .279
Dickerson dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .208
Anderson 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .222
Cervelli c 3 1 2 0 0 1 .209
Forsythe 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .125
a-Alvarez ph-2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .207
Sierra rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .300
Harrison cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .167
New York 001 200 140_8 10 1
Miami 000 200 001_3 11 0

a-grounded out for Forsythe in the 6th.

1-ran for Do.Smith in the 8th.

E_Díaz (0). LOB_New York 9, Miami 8. 2B_Do.Smith (7), Canó (3), Joyce (1), Aguilar (2), Cervelli (1). 3B_Nimmo (1). HR_Nimmo (3), off Mejía; Davis (3), off Mejía; Rosario (1), off Vincent. RBIs_Nimmo 2 (6), Davis (11), Do.Smith 2 (18), Rosario 3 (5), Aguilar (15), Anderson (14), Sierra (6). SB_Sierra (3).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Nido, Conforto, Giménez, Rosario); Miami 5 (Forsythe, Joyce 2, Alvarez). RISP_New York 3 for 13; Miami 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Canó.

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Oswalt 4 1-3 5 2 2 0 4 74 11.25
Wilson, W, 0-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 17 5.68
Hughes, H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 18 2.08
Betances 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 4.91
Díaz 1 3 1 1 0 3 24 2.16
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mejía, L, 0-0 4 4 3 3 2 1 56 3.86
Venditte 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 0.00
Hoyt 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 15 3.60
Vincent 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 8 4.05
Tarpley 2-3 1 4 4 2 1 13 2.45
Boxberger 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 21 3.00
Eibner 1 1 0 0 2 1 18 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 1-0, Hughes 1-0, Boxberger 3-3. IBB_off Tarpley (Alonso), off Eibner (Alonso). HBP_Oswalt (Cervelli), Tarpley (Conforto).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Randy Rosenberg; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:20.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired