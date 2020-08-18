N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 8 10 8 6 6 Nimmo cf-lf 5 1 3 2 0 0 .231 McNeil 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Giménez 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Davis 3b 3 1 1 1 2 1 .284 Conforto rf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .314 Canó dh 5 1 1 0 0 1 .412 Alonso 1b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .241 Do.Smith lf 3 0 1 2 1 0 .310 1-Hamilton pr-cf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .056 Rosario ss 5 1 2 3 0 1 .211 Nido c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .350

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 3 11 3 0 10 Villar ss 5 0 1 0 0 3 .242 Joyce lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .231 Aguilar 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .279 Dickerson dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .208 Anderson 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .222 Cervelli c 3 1 2 0 0 1 .209 Forsythe 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .125 a-Alvarez ph-2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .207 Sierra rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .300 Harrison cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .167

New York 001 200 140_8 10 1 Miami 000 200 001_3 11 0

a-grounded out for Forsythe in the 6th.

1-ran for Do.Smith in the 8th.

E_Díaz (0). LOB_New York 9, Miami 8. 2B_Do.Smith (7), Canó (3), Joyce (1), Aguilar (2), Cervelli (1). 3B_Nimmo (1). HR_Nimmo (3), off Mejía; Davis (3), off Mejía; Rosario (1), off Vincent. RBIs_Nimmo 2 (6), Davis (11), Do.Smith 2 (18), Rosario 3 (5), Aguilar (15), Anderson (14), Sierra (6). SB_Sierra (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Nido, Conforto, Giménez, Rosario); Miami 5 (Forsythe, Joyce 2, Alvarez). RISP_New York 3 for 13; Miami 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Canó.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Oswalt 4 1-3 5 2 2 0 4 74 11.25 Wilson, W, 0-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 17 5.68 Hughes, H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 18 2.08 Betances 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 4.91 Díaz 1 3 1 1 0 3 24 2.16

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mejía, L, 0-0 4 4 3 3 2 1 56 3.86 Venditte 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 0.00 Hoyt 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 15 3.60 Vincent 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 8 4.05 Tarpley 2-3 1 4 4 2 1 13 2.45 Boxberger 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 21 3.00 Eibner 1 1 0 0 2 1 18 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 1-0, Hughes 1-0, Boxberger 3-3. IBB_off Tarpley (Alonso), off Eibner (Alonso). HBP_Oswalt (Cervelli), Tarpley (Conforto).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Randy Rosenberg; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:20.

