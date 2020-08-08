Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 4

August 8, 2020 10:27 pm
 
1 min read
      
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 8 4 7 9
Villar ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .222
Berti 2b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .154
Aguilar 1b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .281
Dickerson lf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .233
Anderson 3b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .300
Cervelli c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .192
Brinson rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Joyce ph-rf 1 1 0 0 1 1 .200
Forsythe dh 2 1 1 1 2 0 .231
Harrison cf 2 0 1 2 2 0 .167
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 8 7 8 3 6
Rosario ss 4 2 1 0 0 0 .245
McNeil lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .310
Nimmo lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Davis 3b 3 2 2 4 0 0 .319
Alonso dh 3 2 1 2 1 1 .211
Conforto rf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .309
Ramos c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Do.Smith 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .231
Dozier 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .091
Giménez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .276
Hamilton cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Miami 100 012 000_4 8 1
New York 022 010 30x_8 7 0

a-walked for Brinson in the 6th.

E_Anderson (2). LOB_Miami 9, New York 4. 2B_Do.Smith (2). HR_Forsythe (1), off Peterson; Conforto (3), off Castano; Alonso (2), off Castano; Davis (3), off J.Smith. RBIs_Anderson (9), Forsythe (1), Harrison 2 (2), Conforto 2 (8), Alonso 2 (6), Davis 4 (11). SF_Davis.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Cervelli, Villar, Dickerson); New York 1 (Hamilton). RISP_Miami 2 for 7; New York 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Cervelli. GIDP_Villar, Cervelli, Do.Smith.

DP_Miami 1 (Berti, Villar, Aguilar); New York 2 (Davis, Dozier, Do.Smith; Rosario, Dozier, Do.Smith).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castano, L, 0-1 4 1-3 5 5 4 1 4 76 8.31
Hoyt 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.86
Moran 1 1-3 1 2 2 2 1 24 7.71
J.Smith 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 10 3.38
Venditte 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peterson, W, 2-1 5 4 2 2 3 3 84 3.78
Familia, H, 2 2-3 1 2 2 3 0 21 5.68
Dr.Smith, H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 2.25
Gsellman, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 0.00
Lugo 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.25
Wilson 1 1 0 0 1 2 26 6.23

Inherited runners-scored_Hoyt 2-1, J.Smith 2-2, Dr.Smith 3-2. HBP_Venditte 2 (Ramos,Giménez).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:03. A_0 (41,922).

