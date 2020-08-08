Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 4

August 8, 2020 10:27 pm
 
< a min read
      
Miami New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 30 8 7 8
Villar ss 5 0 0 0 Rosario ss 4 2 1 0
Berti 2b 4 0 0 0 McNeil lf 3 1 1 0
Aguilar 1b 5 1 2 0 Nimmo lf 0 0 0 0
Dickerson lf 4 1 2 0 Davis 3b 3 2 2 4
Anderson 3b 4 0 2 1 Alonso dh 3 2 1 2
Cervelli c 4 0 0 0 Conforto rf 3 1 1 2
Brinson rf 2 0 0 0 Ramos c 3 0 0 0
a-Joyce ph-rf 1 1 0 0 Do.Smith 1b 4 0 1 0
Forsythe dh 2 1 1 1 Dozier 2b 3 0 0 0
Harrison cf 2 0 1 2 Giménez 2b 0 0 0 0
Hamilton cf 4 0 0 0
Miami 100 012 000 4
New York 022 010 30x 8

E_Anderson (2). DP_Miami 1, New York 2. LOB_Miami 9, New York 4. 2B_Do.Smith (2). HR_Forsythe (1), Conforto (3), Alonso (2), Davis (3). SF_Davis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Castano, L, 0-1 4 1-3 5 5 4 1 4
Hoyt 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Moran 1 1-3 1 2 2 2 1
J.Smith 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Venditte 1 0 0 0 0 0
New York
Peterson, W, 2-1 5 4 2 2 3 3
Familia, H, 2 2-3 1 2 2 3 0
Dr.Smith, H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Gsellman, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Lugo 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wilson 1 1 0 0 1 2

HBP_Venditte 2 (Ramos,Giménez).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:03. A_0 (41,922).

