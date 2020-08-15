Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Yankees 11, Boston 5

August 15, 2020 10:32 pm
 
< a min read
      
Boston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 5 11 5 Totals 35 11 11 11
Pillar rf 5 0 1 1 LeMahieu 2b 3 0 0 0
Devers 3b 5 1 2 0 Wade 2b 2 0 1 1
Martinez dh 4 0 2 2 Voit 1b 5 1 1 0
Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 1 Ford dh 5 0 0 0
Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 4 2 1 2
Verdugo lf 4 1 2 1 a-Estrada ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Chavis 1b 4 0 1 0 Torres ss 4 1 2 0
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 2 0 Tauchman lf 3 3 1 0
Peraza 2b 3 2 0 0 Sánchez c 3 2 1 2
Kratz c 0 0 0 0
Frazier rf 3 1 3 5
Gardner cf 2 1 1 1
Boston 003 000 002 5
New York 200 204 30x 11

E_Verdugo (3). LOB_Boston 6, New York 5. 2B_Devers (5), Frazier (3), Tauchman (5), Gardner (2), Wade (1). 3B_Pillar (1). HR_Bogaerts (4), Verdugo (5), Urshela (4), Sánchez (4), Frazier (2). SB_Gardner (2). SF_Gardner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Eovaldi, L, 1-2 5 1-3 9 8 8 2 3
Hembree 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Barnes 1 1 3 2 1 2
Valdez 1 0 0 0 0 2
New York
Paxton, W, 1-1 5 6 3 3 1 2
Loaisiga, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Avilán 1 1 0 0 0 0
Cessa 2 3 2 2 0 2

HBP_Barnes (Sánchez). WP_Eovaldi, Barnes.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:05.

