Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

N.Y. Yankees 11, Boston 5

August 15, 2020 10:32 pm
 
1 min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 5 11 5 1 5
Pillar rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .313
Devers 3b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .189
Martinez dh 4 0 2 2 0 1 .234
Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .273
Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .227
Verdugo lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .273
Chavis 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .295
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .234
Peraza 2b 3 2 0 0 1 0 .250
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 11 11 11 3 8
LeMahieu 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .411
Wade 2b 2 0 1 1 0 1 .286
Voit 1b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .267
Ford dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .156
Urshela 3b 4 2 1 2 0 1 .270
a-Estrada ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .667
Torres ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .234
Tauchman lf 3 3 1 0 1 0 .342
Sánchez c 3 2 1 2 0 1 .125
Kratz c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Frazier rf 3 1 3 5 1 0 .636
Gardner cf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .178
Boston 003 000 002_5 11 1
New York 200 204 30x_11 11 0

a-lined out for Urshela in the 8th.

E_Verdugo (3). LOB_Boston 6, New York 5. 2B_Devers (5), Frazier (3), Tauchman (5), Gardner (2), Wade (1). 3B_Pillar (1). HR_Bogaerts (4), off Paxton; Verdugo (5), off Cessa; Urshela (4), off Eovaldi; Sánchez (4), off Eovaldi; Frazier (2), off Eovaldi. RBIs_Martinez 2 (11), Bogaerts (11), Verdugo (8), Pillar (8), Urshela 2 (15), Sánchez 2 (8), Frazier 5 (8), Wade (1), Gardner (6). SB_Gardner (2). SF_Gardner.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Vázquez, Devers); New York 2 (LeMahieu, Ford). RISP_Boston 1 for 4; New York 3 for 7.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi, L, 1-2 5 1-3 9 8 8 2 3 89 5.93
Hembree 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.08
Barnes 1 1 3 2 1 2 26 6.75
Valdez 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.68
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paxton, W, 1-1 5 6 3 3 1 2 83 7.04
Loaisiga, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.18
Avilán 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.70
Cessa 2 3 2 2 0 2 33 4.76

Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 1-1. HBP_Barnes (Sánchez). WP_Eovaldi, Barnes.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Chad Fairchild.

        Insight by Optiv and Check Point: Federal cybersecurity experts discuss the benefits agencies would see by moving to a platform approach in this free webinar.

T_3:05.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navajo Code Talker's Day