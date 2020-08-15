N.Y. Yankees 11, Boston 5

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 5 11 5 1 5 Pillar rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .313 Devers 3b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .189 Martinez dh 4 0 2 2 0 1 .234 Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .273 Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .227 Verdugo lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .273 Chavis 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .295 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .234 Peraza 2b 3 2 0 0 1 0 .250

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 11 11 11 3 8 LeMahieu 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .411 Wade 2b 2 0 1 1 0 1 .286 Voit 1b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .267 Ford dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .156 Urshela 3b 4 2 1 2 0 1 .270 a-Estrada ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .667 Torres ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .234 Tauchman lf 3 3 1 0 1 0 .342 Sánchez c 3 2 1 2 0 1 .125 Kratz c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Frazier rf 3 1 3 5 1 0 .636 Gardner cf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .178

Boston 003 000 002_5 11 1 New York 200 204 30x_11 11 0

a-lined out for Urshela in the 8th.

E_Verdugo (3). LOB_Boston 6, New York 5. 2B_Devers (5), Frazier (3), Tauchman (5), Gardner (2), Wade (1). 3B_Pillar (1). HR_Bogaerts (4), off Paxton; Verdugo (5), off Cessa; Urshela (4), off Eovaldi; Sánchez (4), off Eovaldi; Frazier (2), off Eovaldi. RBIs_Martinez 2 (11), Bogaerts (11), Verdugo (8), Pillar (8), Urshela 2 (15), Sánchez 2 (8), Frazier 5 (8), Wade (1), Gardner (6). SB_Gardner (2). SF_Gardner.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Vázquez, Devers); New York 2 (LeMahieu, Ford). RISP_Boston 1 for 4; New York 3 for 7.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eovaldi, L, 1-2 5 1-3 9 8 8 2 3 89 5.93 Hembree 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.08 Barnes 1 1 3 2 1 2 26 6.75 Valdez 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.68

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paxton, W, 1-1 5 6 3 3 1 2 83 7.04 Loaisiga, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.18 Avilán 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.70 Cessa 2 3 2 2 0 2 33 4.76

Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 1-1. HBP_Barnes (Sánchez). WP_Eovaldi, Barnes.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:05.

