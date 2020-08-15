N.Y. Yankees 11, Boston 5

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|1
|5
|
|Pillar rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.234
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Peraza 2b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|11
|11
|11
|3
|8
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.411
|Wade 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Voit 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.267
|Ford dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.156
|Urshela 3b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.270
|a-Estrada ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Torres ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Tauchman lf
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.342
|Sánchez c
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.125
|Kratz c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Frazier rf
|3
|1
|3
|5
|1
|0
|.636
|Gardner cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.178
|Boston
|003
|000
|002_5
|11
|1
|New York
|200
|204
|30x_11
|11
|0
a-lined out for Urshela in the 8th.
E_Verdugo (3). LOB_Boston 6, New York 5. 2B_Devers (5), Frazier (3), Tauchman (5), Gardner (2), Wade (1). 3B_Pillar (1). HR_Bogaerts (4), off Paxton; Verdugo (5), off Cessa; Urshela (4), off Eovaldi; Sánchez (4), off Eovaldi; Frazier (2), off Eovaldi. RBIs_Martinez 2 (11), Bogaerts (11), Verdugo (8), Pillar (8), Urshela 2 (15), Sánchez 2 (8), Frazier 5 (8), Wade (1), Gardner (6). SB_Gardner (2). SF_Gardner.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Vázquez, Devers); New York 2 (LeMahieu, Ford). RISP_Boston 1 for 4; New York 3 for 7.
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, L, 1-2
|5
|1-3
|9
|8
|8
|2
|3
|89
|5.93
|Hembree
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.08
|Barnes
|1
|
|1
|3
|2
|1
|2
|26
|6.75
|Valdez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.68
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton, W, 1-1
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|83
|7.04
|Loaisiga, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.18
|Avilán
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.70
|Cessa
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|33
|4.76
Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 1-1. HBP_Barnes (Sánchez). WP_Eovaldi, Barnes.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:05.
