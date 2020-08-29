Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Yankees 2, N.Y. Mets 1

August 29, 2020 4:32 pm
 
New York (N) New York (A)
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 4 1 Totals 29 2 5 1
Nimmo lf 4 0 0 0 LeMahieu 3b 4 0 1 0
Davis 3b 3 0 0 0 Voit 1b 4 1 1 1
Conforto rf 4 0 0 0 Hicks cf 3 0 0 0
Alonso dh 3 0 1 0 Tauchman rf 4 0 1 0
Canó 2b 3 0 0 0 Frazier dh 2 1 0 0
Ramos c 3 1 2 1 Gardner lf 3 0 1 0
Smith 1b 3 0 0 0 Mercer ss 4 0 1 0
Rosario ss 3 0 1 0 Kratz c 3 0 0 0
Hamilton cf 3 0 0 0 Wade 2b 2 0 0 0
Ford ph 0 0 0 0
Estrada pr-2b 0 0 0 0
New York (N) 000 000 010 1
New York (A) 100 000 001 2

E_Gsellman (1). DP_New York (N) 0, New York (A) 1. LOB_New York (N) 2, New York (A) 7. 2B_Gardner (3). 3B_LeMahieu (2). HR_Ramos (2), Voit (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York (N)
Gsellman 4 4 1 1 0 4
Matz 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hughes 1 0 0 0 1 1
Brach 2-3 0 0 0 3 1
Familia 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Betances L,0-1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1
New York (A)
Happ 7 1-3 3 0 0 0 5
Ottavino BS,0-2 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Chapman W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Chapman (Davis). WP_Brach, Betances.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:00.

