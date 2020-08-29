Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Yankees 2, N.Y. Mets 1

August 29, 2020 4:32 pm
 
New York (N) AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 4 1 0 6
Nimmo lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Davis 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Conforto rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .319
Alonso dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .223
Canó 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .364
Ramos c 3 1 2 1 0 0 .229
Smith 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .321
Rosario ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .219
Hamilton cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .045
New York (A) AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 5 1 5 9
LeMahieu 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .403
Voit 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .308
Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .198
Tauchman rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .300
Frazier dh 2 1 0 0 2 1 .297
Gardner lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .190
Mercer ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Kratz c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .294
Wade 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .156
Ford ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .170
Estrada pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .208
New York (N) 000 000 010_1 4 1
New York (A) 100 000 001_2 5 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-walked for Wade in the 7th.

1-ran for Ford in the 7th.

E_Gsellman (1). LOB_New York (N) 2, New York (A) 7. 2B_Gardner (3). 3B_LeMahieu (2). HR_Ramos (2), off Ottavino; Voit (12), off Gsellman. RBIs_Ramos (7), Voit (22). CS_Rosario (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York (N) 0; New York (A) 3 (Voit, LeMahieu). RISP_New York (N) 0 for 0; New York (A) 0 for 5.

GIDP_Canó.

DP_New York (A) 1 (Wade, Mercer, Voit).

New York (N) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gsellman 4 4 1 1 0 4 57 5.19
Matz 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 8.62
Hughes 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 2.84
Brach 2-3 0 0 0 3 1 30 1.29
Familia 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.61
Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 6.52
Betances L,0-1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 16 6.10
New York (A) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ 7 1-3 3 0 0 0 5 90 4.05
Ottavino BS,0-2 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 12 4.22
Chapman W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 13.50

Inherited runners-scored_Familia 3-0. HBP_Chapman (Davis). WP_Brach, Betances.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:00.

