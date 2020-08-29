N.Y. Yankees 2, N.Y. Mets 1

|New York (N)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|0
|6
|
|Nimmo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Alonso dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Canó 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Ramos c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.321
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Hamilton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.045
|New York (A)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|1
|5
|9
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.403
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.198
|Tauchman rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Frazier dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.297
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.190
|Mercer ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Kratz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.294
|Wade 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Ford ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.170
|Estrada pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|New York (N)
|000
|000
|010_1
|4
|1
|New York (A)
|100
|000
|001_2
|5
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-walked for Wade in the 7th.
1-ran for Ford in the 7th.
E_Gsellman (1). LOB_New York (N) 2, New York (A) 7. 2B_Gardner (3). 3B_LeMahieu (2). HR_Ramos (2), off Ottavino; Voit (12), off Gsellman. RBIs_Ramos (7), Voit (22). CS_Rosario (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York (N) 0; New York (A) 3 (Voit, LeMahieu). RISP_New York (N) 0 for 0; New York (A) 0 for 5.
GIDP_Canó.
DP_New York (A) 1 (Wade, Mercer, Voit).
|New York (N)
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gsellman
|4
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|57
|5.19
|Matz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|8.62
|Hughes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.84
|Brach
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|30
|1.29
|Familia
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.61
|Wilson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|6.52
|Betances L,0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|16
|6.10
|New York (A)
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ
|7
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|90
|4.05
|Ottavino BS,0-2
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|4.22
|Chapman W,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|13.50
Inherited runners-scored_Familia 3-0. HBP_Chapman (Davis). WP_Brach, Betances.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:00.
