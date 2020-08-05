Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Yankees 3, Philadelphia 1

August 5, 2020 10:20 pm
 
< a min read
      
New York Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 3 7 3 Totals 24 1 3 1
LeMahieu 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 Haseley cf 3 0 1 0
Judge rf 3 0 1 0 Hoskins dh 2 0 0 0
Torres ss 3 0 0 0 Harper rf 2 0 0 0
Stanton dh 3 1 1 0 Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0
Voit 1b 3 1 2 1 Segura 3b 3 0 0 0
Wade pr-2b 0 1 0 0 Bruce lf 2 0 0 0
Tauchman cf 3 0 1 1 McCutchen ph 1 0 0 0
Sánchez c 2 0 0 0 Kingery 2b 3 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 3 0 2 1 Walker 1b 3 1 1 0
Andújar lf 2 0 0 0 Knapp c 2 0 1 1
Gardner lf 1 0 0 0
New York 010 000 2 3
Philadelphia 010 000 0 1

DP_New York 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_New York 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Tauchman (1), Walker (1). HR_Voit (4). SB_Harper (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Loaisiga 2 1-3 3 1 1 1 3
Avilán 1 0 0 0 0 2
Green 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Ottavino W,2-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Britton S,5-5 1 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia
Nola 6 3 1 1 0 12
Hunter L,0-1 0 4 2 2 0 0
Morgan 1 0 0 0 0 1

Avilán pitched to 1 batter in the 4th, Hunter pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Loaisiga (Harper), Hunter (Sánchez).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Will Little.

T_2:38.

