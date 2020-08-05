N.Y. Yankees 3, Philadelphia 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 3 7 3 0 13 LeMahieu 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .415 Judge rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .310 Torres ss 3 0 0 0 0 3 .147 Stanton dh 3 1 1 0 0 1 .300 Voit 1b 3 1 2 1 0 1 .276 Wade pr-2b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .222 Tauchman cf 3 0 1 1 0 2 .357 Sánchez c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .074 Urshela 3b 3 0 2 1 0 1 .333 Andújar lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .071 Gardner lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .174

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 24 1 3 1 1 7 Haseley cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .538 Hoskins dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .158 Harper rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Segura 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Bruce lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .286 McCutchen ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .056 Kingery 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .100 Walker 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Knapp c 2 0 1 1 0 0 .500

New York 010 000 2_3 7 0 Philadelphia 010 000 0_1 3 0

a-grounded out for Bruce in the 7th.

1-ran for Voit in the 7th.

LOB_New York 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Tauchman (1), Walker (1). HR_Voit (4), off Nola. RBIs_Voit (7), Tauchman (1), Urshela (10), Knapp (1). SB_Harper (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 0; Philadelphia 3 (Segura 2, Haseley). RISP_New York 2 for 4; Philadelphia 1 for 7.

GIDP_LeMahieu.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius, Kingery, Walker).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Loaisiga 2 1-3 3 1 1 1 3 51 4.32 Avilán 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 3.86 Green 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 21 0.00 Ottavino W,2-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00 Britton S,5-5 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola 6 3 1 1 0 12 88 3.97 Hunter L,0-1 0 4 2 2 0 0 20 9.00 Morgan 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Avilán 1-0, Morgan 3-0. HBP_Loaisiga (Harper), Hunter (Sánchez).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Will Little.

T_2:38.

