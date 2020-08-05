N.Y. Yankees 3, Philadelphia 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|3
|7
|3
|0
|13
|
|LeMahieu 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.415
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.147
|Stanton dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Voit 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Wade pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Tauchman cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.357
|Sánchez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.074
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Andújar lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|Gardner lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|24
|1
|3
|1
|1
|7
|
|Haseley cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.538
|Hoskins dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.158
|Harper rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Segura 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Bruce lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|McCutchen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.056
|Kingery 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Knapp c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|New York
|010
|000
|2_3
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|010
|000
|0_1
|3
|0
a-grounded out for Bruce in the 7th.
1-ran for Voit in the 7th.
LOB_New York 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Tauchman (1), Walker (1). HR_Voit (4), off Nola. RBIs_Voit (7), Tauchman (1), Urshela (10), Knapp (1). SB_Harper (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 0; Philadelphia 3 (Segura 2, Haseley). RISP_New York 2 for 4; Philadelphia 1 for 7.
GIDP_LeMahieu.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius, Kingery, Walker).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Loaisiga
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|51
|4.32
|Avilán
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.86
|Green
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|0.00
|Ottavino W,2-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Britton S,5-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|12
|88
|3.97
|Hunter L,0-1
|0
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|20
|9.00
|Morgan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Avilán 1-0, Morgan 3-0. HBP_Loaisiga (Harper), Hunter (Sánchez).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Will Little.
T_2:38.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.