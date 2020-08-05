Listen Live Sports

...

N.Y. Yankees 3, Philadelphia 1

August 5, 2020 10:20 pm
 
< a min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 3 7 3 0 13
LeMahieu 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .415
Judge rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .310
Torres ss 3 0 0 0 0 3 .147
Stanton dh 3 1 1 0 0 1 .300
Voit 1b 3 1 2 1 0 1 .276
Wade pr-2b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .222
Tauchman cf 3 0 1 1 0 2 .357
Sánchez c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .074
Urshela 3b 3 0 2 1 0 1 .333
Andújar lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .071
Gardner lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .174
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 24 1 3 1 1 7
Haseley cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .538
Hoskins dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .158
Harper rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Segura 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Bruce lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .286
McCutchen ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .056
Kingery 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .100
Walker 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Knapp c 2 0 1 1 0 0 .500
New York 010 000 2_3 7 0
Philadelphia 010 000 0_1 3 0

a-grounded out for Bruce in the 7th.

1-ran for Voit in the 7th.

LOB_New York 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Tauchman (1), Walker (1). HR_Voit (4), off Nola. RBIs_Voit (7), Tauchman (1), Urshela (10), Knapp (1). SB_Harper (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 0; Philadelphia 3 (Segura 2, Haseley). RISP_New York 2 for 4; Philadelphia 1 for 7.

GIDP_LeMahieu.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius, Kingery, Walker).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Loaisiga 2 1-3 3 1 1 1 3 51 4.32
Avilán 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 3.86
Green 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 21 0.00
Ottavino W,2-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00
Britton S,5-5 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola 6 3 1 1 0 12 88 3.97
Hunter L,0-1 0 4 2 2 0 0 20 9.00
Morgan 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Avilán 1-0, Morgan 3-0. HBP_Loaisiga (Harper), Hunter (Sánchez).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Will Little.

T_2:38.

