N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|1
|4
|12
|
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.083
|Pillar dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.423
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.320
|Lin 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|4
|7
|
|LeMahieu 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.385
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.259
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.348
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Wade 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Tauchman lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Sánchez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.056
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|.227
|Gardner cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.063
|Boston
|002
|000
|000_2
|6
|0
|New York
|140
|000
|00x_5
|8
|1
E_Torres (3). LOB_Boston 8, New York 7. 2B_Bogaerts (1). HR_Judge (4), off Godley; Urshela (2), off Godley. RBIs_Bogaerts (6), Judge (9), Urshela 4 (5). SB_Urshela (1), Tauchman 2 (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Moreland, Benintendi); New York 4 (Torres, Urshela, Gardner). RISP_Boston 1 for 4; New York 2 for 6.
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Godley L,0-1
|3
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|1
|69
|6.14
|Mazza
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|48
|0.00
|Brasier
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|13.50
|Osich
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.86
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka
|2
|2-3
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|51
|3.38
|Avilán
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.38
|Nelson W,1-0
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|41
|0.00
|Hale S,1-1
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|34
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored_Mazza 2-0, Avilán 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:07. A_0 (47,309).
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.