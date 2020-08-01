N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 6 1 4 12 Benintendi lf 3 1 0 0 2 2 .083 Pillar dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .423 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .182 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .241 Moreland 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278 Vázquez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Verdugo rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231 Bradley Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .320 Lin 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .222

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 8 5 4 7 LeMahieu 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .385 Judge rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .259 Torres ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .348 Voit 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .238 Wade 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Tauchman lf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .333 Sánchez c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .056 Urshela 3b 3 1 1 4 1 1 .227 Gardner cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .063

Boston 002 000 000_2 6 0 New York 140 000 00x_5 8 1

E_Torres (3). LOB_Boston 8, New York 7. 2B_Bogaerts (1). HR_Judge (4), off Godley; Urshela (2), off Godley. RBIs_Bogaerts (6), Judge (9), Urshela 4 (5). SB_Urshela (1), Tauchman 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Moreland, Benintendi); New York 4 (Torres, Urshela, Gardner). RISP_Boston 1 for 4; New York 2 for 6.

Advertisement

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Godley L,0-1 3 1-3 6 5 5 2 1 69 6.14 Mazza 2 2-3 1 0 0 2 3 48 0.00 Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 13.50 Osich 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.86

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tanaka 2 2-3 4 2 1 1 3 51 3.38 Avilán 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 18 3.38 Nelson W,1-0 3 0 0 0 2 4 41 0.00 Hale S,1-1 2 2 0 0 1 3 34 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Mazza 2-0, Avilán 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:07. A_0 (47,309).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.