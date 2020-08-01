Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2

August 1, 2020 10:32 pm
 
Boston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 6 1 Totals 32 5 8 5
Benintendi lf 3 1 0 0 LeMahieu 2b-1b 4 0 0 0
Pillar dh 4 1 2 0 Judge rf 3 1 1 1
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 Torres ss 4 0 0 0
Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 1 Stanton dh 4 0 0 0
Moreland 1b 4 0 0 0 Voit 1b 4 1 2 0
Vázquez c 4 0 1 0 Wade 2b 0 0 0 0
Verdugo rf 4 0 0 0 Tauchman lf 4 1 3 0
Bradley Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 Sánchez c 3 1 1 0
Lin 2b 4 0 1 0 Urshela 3b 3 1 1 4
Gardner cf 3 0 0 0
Boston 002 000 000 2
New York 140 000 00x 5

E_Torres (3). LOB_Boston 8, New York 7. 2B_Bogaerts (1). HR_Judge (4), Urshela (2). SB_Urshela (1), Tauchman 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Godley L,0-1 3 1-3 6 5 5 2 1
Mazza 2 2-3 1 0 0 2 3
Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 2
Osich 1 1 0 0 0 1
New York
Tanaka 2 2-3 4 2 1 1 3
Avilán 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Nelson W,1-0 3 0 0 0 2 4
Hale S,1-1 2 2 0 0 1 3

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:07. A_0 (47,309).

