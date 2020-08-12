Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 3

August 12, 2020 11:04 pm
 
< a min read
      
Atlanta New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 3 11 3 Totals 36 6 12 6
Swanson ss 5 1 3 0 LeMahieu 2b 5 2 4 1
d’Arnaud c 5 0 1 1 Voit 1b 5 0 2 1
Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 Hicks cf 3 1 1 1
Ozuna dh 4 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0
Duvall lf 5 0 1 0 Torres ss 3 0 1 1
Markakis rf 4 1 2 0 Ford dh 5 0 0 0
Camargo 2b 4 1 2 2 Sánchez c 5 1 1 1
Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 Frazier rf 4 2 3 1
Inciarte cf 4 0 1 0 Tauchman rf 0 0 0 0
Gardner lf 3 0 0 0
Atlanta 020 000 001 3
New York 020 220 00x 6

E_Inciarte (1). LOB_Atlanta 11, New York 13. 2B_Markakis (2), Swanson (5), Voit (1), Hicks (4), Frazier (1). 3B_LeMahieu (1). HR_Camargo (3), Sánchez (2), Frazier (1). SB_LeMahieu (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Ynoa 1 4 2 2 3 0
Matzek L,2-1 2 1-3 3 2 2 1 2
Tomlin 1 1-3 4 2 2 1 3
O’Day 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0
Minter 1 1 0 0 0 2
Greene 1 0 0 0 1 0
New York
Tanaka 4 5 2 2 2 3
Loaisiga W,2-0 2 3 0 0 0 3
Green H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Avilán 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Ottavino 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Holder 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Britton S,7-7 2-3 0 0 0 1 0

Ynoa pitched to 4 batters in the 2nd, Loaisiga pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Greene (Urshela).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:40.

